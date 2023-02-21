It was another banner day for Valley City at the State Wrestling tournament at the Fargodome.
The Valley City Hi-Liners had nine wrestlers place at the tournament, five boys and four girls. In the process, set a school record with four state champions, three boys and the first ever girl state champ..
Also taking part in the state tournament but not placing were Tyson Klabo at 120. He was 0-2 for the tournament and finished the year 20-20. Hunter Undem at 138, he was 1-2 and finished the season 18-13. Alex Rogelstad at 152 was 1-2 and ends his senior season 28-20. Ryer Muske was 1-2 and finishes 4-7. At 160, Tyson Hovland was 1-2 for the tournament and ends his senior year 18-8. Cardar Jewett was 0-2 for the tournament at 182 and ends the season 14-20. Scot Rohde was 1-2 at 285 and ends his season with a 11-17 record. Undem, Muske, Jewett and Rohde were all making their first trip to the state tournament.
For the girls, Victoria Sanchez, who joined the team a month ago, was 0-2 at 110 in her first state tournament and ends the season 9-11. Kendra Green was 0-2 at 155 in her first state tournament and ends her senior season 7-11.
In the placing matches, Espen Kunze battled back through the wrestle backs to claim 8th place. Kunze lost to fifth seed Dylan Kostelecky of Bismarck by fall at 1:55 of the match. Kostelecky was the sixth ranked wrestler in Class A. Kunze ends his senior year 22-14
For the girls, Gabby Hannig avenged an earlier loss in the tournament to Addison Yates of Harvey-Wells County. Yates upset Hannig in the quarterfinals at 105 but Hannig came back and defeated Yates in the 3rd place match by fall at 1:14 of the match. Hannig, a seventh grader, finished the tournament 5-1 and 33-8 overall. Deegan Kirschenmann placed seventh after pinning Makiah Hartlieb of Beach with 58 seconds left in the seventh place match. Kirschenmann a freshman, ends the tournament with a 3-2 record and 28-16 overall. Brooke Bundy, who was unseeded coming in, placed seventh. The junior was 3-2 in the tournament and won the seventh place match by medical forfeit over Kadyn Schuman of Grand Forks. Bundy ends the season 21-15.
The Hi-Liners had five wrestlers in the finals. On the boys side, Koltyn Grebel defeated Joey Enzminger of Bismarck Legacy 12-6 in the finals at 113. Enzminger was the number two seed and number two ranked wrestler at 113. With the win, Grebel wins his second straight state title after winning at 106 in 2022. He ends the season at 45-1. At 132, Tucker Johnson had to face defending state champ in Gabe Mortenson of Minot. Mortenson, the top ranked and seeded wrestler at 132, was a state champ at 126 in 2022. Johnson lost to Mortenson by fall in 2:37. It was the first loss for Johnson since January 14th. He finishes the season 37-9.
At 138, Koye Grebel was trying to become the first three-time state champ at Valley City. He would face Augustus Maughan of Fargo North. Grebel defeated Maughan by tech fall, 15-0 to win his third straight state title at three different weight classes. Grebel ends his senior year 45-3. After the tournament, he was named Mr. Wrestler in Class A. He ends his Hi-Liner career with 205 wins. He is the second Mr. Wrestler for Valley City. The othe was Jason Sjostrom in 1990. At 220, Broden Muske had to face second seed and second ranked Kaydn Turbow of Minot. Muske defeated Turnbow 7-0 to win his first state title. He ends his senior year 46-3.
For the girls, Mylee Christianson faced number one seed and number two ranked Aleiya Cullinan of Bismarck Legacy. Christianson trailed 2-1 heading into the third period. She picked up an escape 15 seconds into the period, then got a takedown with 1:08 remaining to break the 2-2 tie. Cullinan got an escape with 26 seconds to go to make 4-3. But Christianson held on to become the first girls state champ for Valley City. The freshman ends the season 28-5.
As a team, the Valley City boys finished seventh with 119.5 points. The Hi-Liner girls were tied for twelfth with 65.0 points.
Congratulations to all of the Hi-Liner wrestlers on a great season!!
Be sure and pick up your Feb. 16 Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.