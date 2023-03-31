Faith Peterson, Leading By Example
In this week’s edition of From Then…To Now, we will be spotlighting another Hi-Liner who likes to lead by example, Faith Peterson.
Peterson excels as a team player with a great work ethic. “I do a lot of things,” Peterson said. “Whether I’m at work or in a sport or in school its what I’m focusing on and I do the best I can in that moment.” This drive does not go unnoticed in school and in sports. “She is one of the hardest workers on the team,” Girls Head Basketball Coach Jimmy Howard said. “She is one of the most unselfish players as I’ve watched her sacrifice playing time and stats to do all the little things that needed to be done.”
Dad Brent Peterson adds, “We have always tried to teach our kids to work hard and do their best, offering Faith a lot of good examples to follow. Faith has always been willing to work and do her part in whatever is going on around her.”
During basketball season, Peterson celebrated great achievements. First, against West Fargo Horace at the end of the season. In the penultimate game at Horace, Peterson had five points, three steals, two assists and team high ten rebounds. A little over a week later in the Eastern Dakota Conference play-in game at Horcace, she equaled her season high with eleven points with four rebounds and four steals.
She has played basketball for most of her life, volleyball came a bit later. “I didn’t start volleyball until seventh grade,” Peterson remembers. “I didn’t do JO (Junior Olympics) or anything but my mom coached in seventh grade so I had grown up playing with family and stuff.” Tennis was also a sport she played early on. Peterson says “I joined tennis in the summer going into sixth grade. I did rec tennis with Amelia (Meester). So I did tennis through eighth grade. I enjoyed that while I was in it. My older cousin Rose was in it so I had something with her.” During her senior year of volleyball, Peterson, like basketball, worked hard, was there each and every game ready to do what needed to be done to support the team. Her best game came on senior night versus Wahpeton when Peterson had a season high eight kills and helped the Hi-Liners to a four set win over the Huskies.
When asked between basketball and volleyball, did she like one better than the other, Peterson answered, “The sport itself probably volleyball. I just really like playing. I played it at camps, bible camps, so I’ll probably ended up playing it longer.” That doesn’t mean she doesn’t like basketball. But it is for an entirely different reason. “With my experience in Valley City, I really enjoyed the small team aspect of basketball, getting to know everybody.”
One of her fondest memories of basketball did not take place in North Dakota. “I really enjoyed our trip to Wisconsin this summer,” Peterson said. “ It’s a lot of fun and probably the most fun basketball camp I’ve ever played or attended.” For volleyball, that hard working mentality made practice fun for her. “ I really enjoyed volleyball practices most of the time. I just liked going everyday and volleyball drills are really fun to me.”
As a senior, there is an expectation that you are a leader for your teammates, Peterson is a leader, but a quiet leader. “I like to lead by example,” Peterson said. “Not words.” Peterson comes from a large family of six kids, and she is the youngest. Take it from this reporter who is the youngest of nine, being shy and reserved is usually not an option, in my opinion, when you come from a large family. However, Peterson, again in this reporter’s opinion, is more of a quiet type. When asked to describe Faith, Her dad, Brent, says “I think whether one is the oldest or youngest everyone is different, and people have a variety of gifts and personalities. Faith is conscientious and also very aware of her surroundings. There is not much that goes on around her that she doesn’t notice, and there is not much that she says or does without thinking first.”
Along with volleyball and basketball, Peterson is a member of the VCHS band and also jazz band. She is on the ‘A’ honor roll, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the VC Students for Christ organization.
Peterson plans on continuing her education and athletic career in the fall at Free Lutheran Bible College in Plymouth, MN, following her sister Abby who currently plays on the FLBC basketball team there. Then she plans on heading to North Dakota State University for engineering.
Family is a big part of who Faith Peterson is and when she was asked has it sunk in yet that she is just about done with her high school career, her thoughts went first to her parents. “For my parents to, being the last kid, I have kind of watched everybody do the same thing. It will be weird not having anyone to come back and watch either. All my siblings came back to my games, but I won’t have that. That will be the biggest change.” Faith is also a large part of what defines Faith Peterson. Faith is a leader with the student organization FCA and runs its social media. “God has blessed our family including Faith,” Brent said. “We try to live out our faith and glorify God in everything we do – school, sports, work, recreation etc. Faith in Jesus Christ, is not so much something we have stressed, as it is just how we have tried to live. The Lenten season and Easter is always a great time of year to remember how blessed we are, as God sent His only Son, Jesus to die for the sins of the world. Jesus death was for you and me. I am thankful that Faith knows this, and with that good news, lives her life. We live a life that is not just in the here and now, but extends into eternity.
As she gets ready to wrap up her high school career, Peterson thinks about this, “Even as I finish out the year, it always been through myn head that I’m doing everything for the glory of God and keep working at what ever I’m doing.”
