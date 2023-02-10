Gavin Gerhardt - Football
Gavin Gerhardt: A man for all seasons

In the fall its football. In the winter its hockey. In the spring and summer its baseball. For Gavin Gerhardt he has always been the type of kid that wants to play multiple sports. So it was football, hockey and baseball growing up and into high school. For Gerhardt, playing sports has been interesting experience. When the Times-Record asked which sport of the three does he love the most Gerhardt answered. “It’s been a mix between the three. I mean, I’m the kind of kid that focuses on one sport at a time. Sometimes I hated the sports I’m playing and some times I really love it. It is just a love hate relationship.” When it came time to think about what he wanted to do after high school, the choice he made was not the one he had when he was younger. “My freshman year my thoughts were, I want to play hockey after high school. That’s where my head was at,” Gerhardt said. “But then I kinda realized, hockey really is not my thing anymore. I still want play it and be part of this team, but not after high school.” So when it did come time to decide what he was going to do after high school, Gerhardt chose football. “Ever since football ended, I’ve missed it. Once I got the opportunity to play (in college), I was like, I want to keep playing.” Gerhardt has recently signed to play football at Valley City State University.

