Gavin Gerhardt: A man for all seasons
In the fall its football. In the winter its hockey. In the spring and summer its baseball. For Gavin Gerhardt he has always been the type of kid that wants to play multiple sports. So it was football, hockey and baseball growing up and into high school. For Gerhardt, playing sports has been interesting experience. When the Times-Record asked which sport of the three does he love the most Gerhardt answered. “It’s been a mix between the three. I mean, I’m the kind of kid that focuses on one sport at a time. Sometimes I hated the sports I’m playing and some times I really love it. It is just a love hate relationship.” When it came time to think about what he wanted to do after high school, the choice he made was not the one he had when he was younger. “My freshman year my thoughts were, I want to play hockey after high school. That’s where my head was at,” Gerhardt said. “But then I kinda realized, hockey really is not my thing anymore. I still want play it and be part of this team, but not after high school.” So when it did come time to decide what he was going to do after high school, Gerhardt chose football. “Ever since football ended, I’ve missed it. Once I got the opportunity to play (in college), I was like, I want to keep playing.” Gerhardt has recently signed to play football at Valley City State University.
This past fall, Gerhardt had a banner season. For the Hi-Liners, Gerhardt was the leading rusher with 996 yards and twelve touchdowns. His 110.7 yards per game was second in the Eastern Dakota Conference, including Class A and AA. His 139.2 All-purpose yards per game was also second in the conference, both classes. Gerhardt was third on the team in receiving with seven receptions for 93 yards. He was first on the team in total yards, all-purpose yards and scoring. He also set the school record for most rushing yards in a single game when he went off for 259 yards against Wahpeton in the homecoming game.
Defensively, Gerhardt was second on the team in total tackles, third in assisted tackles, and tackles for a loss. He led the team with four interceptions. He also average 20.5 yards per punt return which was tops on the team and second in the conference.
Gerhardt is one of those athletes that love to compete, but does not let that get in the way of enjoying what he is doing. “Yes he has always been competitive in any sport he plays,” Kirstin Gerhardt, Gavin’s mom said. “Gavin’s always had the drive to be the best he can be but also has fun doing so, especially with his teammates.”
