“Paging Dr. Goven!”
In this week’s edition of From Then…To Now, we spotlight Carly Goven. Another multi-activity, A-honor roll, college bound student-athlete from Valley City.
In sports, Goven is in cross country, basketball and track. She was in the fall play this year, not to mention band, jazz band, student council, theater, working with the youth at church and the National Honor Society. So yes, here we go again with another story of a student who excels in sports, is in multiple activities, is an A student and enjoys time with her family. Stop me if you have heard this tale before in this series.
Let’s start with the sports side of things. It is safe to say that Goven loves to run and is good at it. That love for running comes from Mom, Becky. “My mom actually ran in college, she ran cross country and track.So growing up Greta and I, she (mom) got us into 5K’s and stuff, so I remember doing the Run or Dye at Jefferson growing up - that was cool,” Goven said. “When I go to my grandparents house during the summer, they would have there Summer Fest and there would be a 5k so we were like, why not.” For you non-runners, like this reporter, that is just a shade over three miles. Goven continues, “I started (in school) doing road races like that, and it grew on me.” When the Times-Record asked where Carly gets this love of running from, Becky answered “Good question, who doesn’t love running? Actually, I would say that Carly probably gets her love of running simply from the fact that she’s been doing this particular activity in some form or another for a long time and she doesn’t need anything special to enjoy it. Carly started running as a little girl most likely because it was something that I often did and it was a way for her to tag along! She ran her first timed race during the kid’s event at the Fargo Marathon when she was four. Running is something that becomes a way of life.”
Carly says another reason she loves running was because it was outside. Yes you can run inside in gym class or on a track, but she loved be outside. “Like the mile when we do it for fitness testing, I was decent at it. I didn’t like staying in the gym, if the weather was nice when I was playing volleyball, I appreciated that I could get outside.”
When she talked about cross country, Carly says “It’s a unique sport that I don’t think a lot of people even realize what cross country is.”
Carly’s sister Greta is also a runner, but Carly says they are different in what kind of running they enjoy doing. “ My sister, she would take track any day over cross country so it’s just a kind of preference. I prefer running longer distances and going slower than running shorter distances and running faster.”
One thing that Carly loves about cross country is the tightknit group runners can be. “Cross country is more like a family aspect than track is because its a little bit smaller team and all of the people that I run with are some of my best friends. She adds, “It doesn’t matter if you are a seventh grader or a senior, I can make friends with people who are younger because you all kind of run together. Also its really individual and you get out of it what you put into it.” Along with fellow seniors Sydnee Ingstad, Stephanie Hoffarth and Amelia Meester, Goven was in Cross Country for six years. She and Ingstad were co-captains on this year’s team.
During the winter, Goven played for the Hi-Liner basketball team. She saved her best year for her senior year. Goven led the Hi-Liners in rebounding (7.1 rpg) and was second in scoring (12.0 ppg). She led the team in scoring nine times during the season, and was the top rebounder 14 times. She led the team in both six times during the year. She finished in the top ten in the Eastern Dakota Conference in rebounding. Three times during the season she recorded a double-double. That’s double figures in two categories for you novice folks, usually its rebounding and scoring. For Goven, she likes basketball, again, because of the tightness of the team. “I like basketball because the sport of basketball is really fun to play and again we had a small team and so its like family and we all were ready to roll with the punches together.”
Now when it comes to track, she was part of a state qualifying 4x800 relay team. She, along with Reagan Berg, Sydnee Ingstad and sister Greta, took 13th at last year’s state track and field championships in the 4x800. The one thing she is not a big fan of in track, and you hear thins from other distance runners, is the confinement of a track. “I don’t dislike track, its just running in circles isn’t as enjoyable for me as on a course.”
Along with her athletic endeavors, Goven is in band and jazz band. This fall she added actress to her repertoire. “I did theater this year kind of on a whim with all my friends and that was interesting,” Goven said.
With all of these activities and school, as we have learned in this series, good time management is a must and Goven says that is getting better. “I have definitely improved my time management. That has definitely improved as I have gotten older and taking harder classes. And I think I pride myself on my education and the grades I get.” Goven adds, “I think if I didn’t care as much, I wouldn’t do as well. But my grades are important to me, especially looking at colleges and stuff scholarships are determined by, like GPA and ACT scores and stuff like that.” Both Becky and Grant, Carly’s dad, add this to why she is able to balance all of these things, “Carly has always been motivated to accomplish things. She is humble, hardworking and disciplined. Being the oldest of five children she has had a lot of responsibilities that have helped shape her into a young person that doesn’t take things for granted,” they said. Carly, oldest is joined by Greta, Garrett, Jack and Henry.
When asked to describe herself, Goven had this to say, after a very long pause, “I think I’m pretty hardworking and dedicated.” Case in point, in six years in cross country, she never missed a practice or a meet. “I enjoy putting time into things and then seeing the hardwork pay off,” she says. Becky agreed with that statement. “We would agree with Carly. She is very hardworking and driven. Along with that we would describe her as kind, caring and level headed.”
The Goven’s will be celebrating two graduations this year. “Henry is actually starting kindergarten, he graduates pre-school this year and I’m graduating high school which is kind of funny,” Carly adds.
Her competitive athletic career will end after track season is over. But running will always be a part of her life. “I’m looking forward to being able to run without the pressure.” She did say she would be interested in doing 10K and half marathons, more for, in her words, “my own enjoyment.” As a matter of fact, she may revert back to her childhood when she tagged along on her mother’s runs. “My mom and I have talked about sometime this summer doing a marathon together. My mom has always told Greta that she has wanted to run marathons with us,” Carly shares.
As far as post high school plans, she has that all set. “I’m going to the University of Mary for biochemistry.” Right now the plan is to go to med school after I graduate.”Perhaps someday soon we will hear...”Paging Dr. Carly Goven!”
