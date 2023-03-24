Broden Muske: A Quiet Leader!
In this week’s edition of From Then…To Now, our spotlight will be on an athlete that has grown with age, Broden Muske.
Whether it football, wrestling or baseball, Muske has improved with each passing year. The stats and the results prove it.
In football, as a junior, Muske was second team All-State on defense. This season, Muske was 1st team All-State as an offensive lineman and made the All-EDC team as an lineman and linebacker. Muske, along with Brady Guscette, Peyton Olson, Will Schwehr, Christian Beutler and Dylan Hunt, made up the Valley City moving company that paved the way for Hi-Liner runners to amass 260 yards rushing per game. The 2,604 rushing yards was second only to Fargo North in the Eastern Dakota Conference, including the Double-A and A schools. The 260.4 yards per game average was tops in the EDC, both classes. The team, as well, improved going from 3-6 to 7-3. Muske was part of the Hi-Liner team in 2019 that was 7-4 and one win away from a trip to the Dakota Bowl. Muske buys into to the ‘success breeds success’ philosophy. “Riley’s (Gerhardt) (senior) year is what really started it,” Muske remembers. “Making it to the semis, then kids started coming out. Just to see how much we were able to grow is just crazy.” Two years prior to that semifinal season, the Hi-Liners did not win a game.
Despite being proud of the accomplishments the o-line had this season, for Muske de-cleating someone is a bit more fun. De-cleating is a football term used when one player tackles another so hard, the ball carrier literally is stopped in their tracks and might even come off the ground at some point in the tackle. “De-Cleating is more fun. I like defense way better than offense,” Muske stated when asked which he likes better.
Muske led the team in total tackles and assisted tackles this past season. He was second in solo tackles, third in tackles for a loss and tied for fourth in sacks. He was also second on the team with two forced fumbles.
But the sport that the yearly progression was really evident was wrestling. Muske went from not participating in state as an eight grader, to State Champ as a senior. He climbed the figurative ladder to reach the top. As a freshman, sixth at state; as a sophomore third at state; as a junior second at state; then reach the top with that state championship as a senior. Muske was the preseason number one ranked wrestler at 220. Except for the second coaches poll that came out right before the Christmas break when he was ranked second, Muske stayed number one. Muske was 44-3 as a senior, with his three losses coming to two different wrestlers. One loss went to Shane Nitschke of South Border who would end up the Class B State Champ at 220. The other two losses we to Caleb Vancura of Jackson County Central in Minnesota who would win the Class A state title at 220.
This wrestling season was particularly special for Muske and his family in that his younger brother Ryer got a chance to wrestler for the Hi-Liner Varsity as a ninth grader at 160. “It was fun at state especially since he was one match away from placing,” Muske said. “To see what he was able to do, even in the matches he lost, it was kind of cool.” Muske even got to ‘coach’ Ryer in his consolation match. “I think we had like two other kids wrestling so there was no one down there when the match started so I was able to sit in the chair so I felt special. Then at the end of the first period I had to give it up.”
“Getting to watch both Ryer and Broden compete at the state tournament was beyond special,” Dad Doug Muske said. “I helped coach both of them in Express Wrestling and let’s be real, I’ve never quit coaching them. When they were young and spent a lot of time working together with them be it at practice or screwing around in the basement at home and knowing this is the last year that both of them will be competing at the same time you can’t help but feel a little sad about it. We put on a lot of miles and spent a lot of time together us three through the years and it definitely will feel different not seeing his name on the roster next year.”
When it was all said and done, Muske ended his Hi-Liner wrestling career with a 148-42 record. The 148 wins places him eighth on the all-time Hi-Liner wins list. Muske has been wrestling since pre-school, and he loves wrestling because of the individuality of the sport. “Wrestling is, the fact that it’s all on you,” Muske said. “You know besides duals its really just you that can go as far as you want to go for yourself. You don’t have anyone dragging you down or holding you back and keeping you from doing what you want to do.”
Muske’s goal coming into this wrestling season was simple, win the state championship. He didn’t do anything differently this season, but what took place in the wrestling room elevated his performance on the mat. “ I stuck to what I have been doing, actually I didn’t lift as much as I would have liked,” Muske said. “The intensity of practice this year, my partners really went up a level so that helped me get better.”
Muske says that football and wrestling complement one another and he can bring skills from both sports to the other. “Wrestling helps a lot more than someone would think,” Muske said. “Breaking down and just wrapping up. It’s like getting a double leg (takedown) on someone.” Muske continues, “Football helps wrestling to, its the same thing, again breaking down, taking that step, wrapping up and driving with your feet. They go hand in hand.”
Once the wrestling season is done, Muske has a little down time before the next season, baseball. The three sports are different from one another in the mental aspect. Muske says baseball is a like a mental break for him. “Its nice to get a break from the high intensity of football and wrestling,” Muske said. “Baseball is just like, take a breath, breath, relax. It’s easier on your body, maybe not shoulders and arms, but you know, your whole body in general. It’s nice to have something that’s not so hard.”
As a junior for the Hi-Liner baseball team, Muske had an outstanding season. He led the team in batting average (.378), OPS (.895), slugging percentage (.444), hits (17), singles (14), RBI (13). The Hi-Liner baseball team nearly made history. No Valley City High School baseball team has reached the state tournament. Last season, the Hi-Liners came one game away from achieving that milestone. Despite missing the state tournament, the baseball team did achieve something big in the EDC tournament. They upset the top seed West Fargo Packers 8-3 in the quarterfinals of the tournament. In that game, Muske was 2 for 4 with a run scored and he drove in one.
The Hi-Liners ended the season 7-10, not bad for a team that was 0-17 the year before. “Before last year we were the team that got ten-runned and last year we didn’t get ten-runned until the last two games in the EDC,” Muske said. As a matter of fact, of the eight regular season losses for Valley City, six were by three runs or less.
Muske says taking that next step, reaching the state tournament, would be a great way to wrap up his senior season. “That would be huge,” says Muske. “Just to make it further than we did in the EDC or better would be huge.” Muske adds, “just to make it further, to make state would be special.”
Muske spent most of his time in the outfield but occasionally saw action behind the plate at catcher. With the graduation of Joe Cummings, Muske will likely take over as the number one backstop for both the high school and legion teams.
Besides athletics, Muske is in choir, National Honor Society and was on the ‘A’ honor roll during the first semester.
All of the students featured in this series have been in multiple sports or activities plus maintain high GPAs.
The Times-Record asked Muske, how do you do it? “You think there would be a lot of stress, which there could be,” Muske answered. “But it just balancing everything out. Time management, a good work ethic and discipline also go into it,” he adds.
“A lot of people see success, and think it comes easy,” Mom Amber Muske said. “People don’t see the grind, the decisions of going to lifting early, staying late at practice, the camps, or how many nights when all my kids come home and are in the yard till dark. It always surprises me as the seasons change and his sports change, he comes home from a 3 hour practice, and yet they want us to play catch in the yard. I hope as parents and prior athletes ourselves, we’ve taught our kids the other important things that come from being part of a team. Its not just the love of the sport.” She continues, “Some people think we are crazy running after our kids and all their activities, but watching him succeed is one of the blessings Broden has given us. We are beyond proud of Broden and know he will be successful in whatever he puts his mind on next.”
In this reporter’s opinion, a person that is a beast on the football field, and likes to throw people around the mat would be an ‘in your face’ kind of a guy. “Broden is a very quiet kid and always has been.” Doug said. “He doesn’t usually get very emotional or loud but as I’ve told others, when he does he means it. If he gets upset or excited about something its for good reason. We’ve heard from coaches that truly know him that he is the silent leader type but again when he speaks you should probably listen because he must mean it.”
