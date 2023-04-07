Reis Kriewald:
“I am very resilient, no matter how many times
I get knocked down, I will always get back up.”
In this week’s edition of From Then..To Now, we spotlight Reis Kriewald.
Kriewald is not a multi-sport athlete, at least not at the varsity level. He tried football and baseball when he was younger, but it did not take long for him to decide that basketball was going to be his sport of choice. “I played flag football as many years as I could leading up to Thunder Football, I played one year of Thunder football and realized football wasn’t my gig,” Kriewald said. “I also played baseball my whole life up until the seventh grade.”
Some people say that an athlete will decide sometime around ninth grade what sport or sports they want to participate in when they reach high school. For Kriewald, it was sooner than that. “Growing up in three different sports, my favorite was always basketball. As I started to get older and the sports started getting more serious and competitive, I realized that I didn’t like to play baseball or football nearly as much as I liked basketball,” Kriewald remembers, “Whenever I had free time, I was always trying to play basketball, my love for the sport continued to grow and then I realized I wanted to commit all my attention to basketball. I would say around 6th grade.” He continues, “Although I was quite young then, looking back I don’t regret that decision one bit.”
Playing basketball growing up, Kriewald stayed with the same group of kids on traveling teams. “Reis started playing basketball on a traveling basketball team in third grade,” Mom, Jenny said. “He was on that same team until seventh grade with many of the players that he played high school basketball with.” She continues, “Throughout the years they have had a lot of fun and made many memories that he will never forget.” she says, “I believe every kid should be involved in something, there are so many benefits and life lessons that can be learned through being on a team. Therefore, I have always been a proponent of having our kids involved in sports. I’m also one of those parents who would love to sit in the stands every night of the week, so I actually did encourage Reis to try other sports like baseball, track, and football when he was younger, but he really found that basketball was his favorite and what he enjoyed spending his time on that the most.”
Bryan, Reis’s dad says it’s always been his (Reis’) decision what sports he wanted to participate in, there was no parental influence. “Reis made his own decisions on what activities he wanted to do growing up,” he says.
As a member of a large family, no matter what sport Reis was playing, he would always have the biggest cheering section there. “Reis has a family that supported him throughout his many years of basketball,” Jenny says. “He usually had the largest of fan-clubs at his games, including his parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandmas & grandpas, and even his 94 and 99 year old great-grandmas cheering him on from the stands.”
As I stated in last week’s article, I come from a large family and growing up was somewhat of a extrovert. I tried to be the funniest person in the room. For Reis, he didn’t have to try. “Reis is very outgoing. He always has had a personality that could make the room laugh and enjoy his company,” Bryan said. Jenny adds, “Reis is quiet around groups of people, but has always been the comedian of the family. He’ll throw out random one-liners that’ll have everyone belly-laughing. I wish, now, that I would’ve kept a journal of all his random quotes.” She continues, “For example, on our trip to Mexico when he was 6, he told the customs lady, (who was asking us several questions in Spanish), ‘Well, I guess I should’ve watched a lot more Dora to answer these questions!’ ”
Jenny says, “As I’m getting ready for graduation and going through his pictures, there are many where he’s being silly or striking a pose with that smirk in his eye, that’s our Reis.”
Kriewald is also a member of the Valley City High School choir, made the ‘A’ honor roll in the first semester, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
When asked to describe himself, Reis had this answer, “I would describe myself as a nice, funny, outgoing person. I like to have fun with my friends whenever I get the opportunity. I would also say I am very resilient, no matter how many times I get knocked down, I will always get back up.”
Mom and dad are proud of what Reis has done thus far in his young life and can’t wait for what is next. “I’m most proud of Reis for living his best life,” Bryan said. “He has stayed out of trouble and has lived about as care free of lifestyle as you can in Valley City.”
For mom, “Reis had situations over the years, that were out of his control, and his resiliency and ability to make the best of them was impressive. I am extremely proud of Reis and all that he has accomplished thus far, Reis never gives up on something, he’s a great teammate/friend, and he has a heart of gold; which are all excellent qualities to have as a human, and I can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings for him.”
The next chapter for this resilient, funny carefree young man? “As of right now my plan is to attend VCSU and major in business, although this plan is not set in stone and my mind is still open for anything to change.”
