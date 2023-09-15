Hadley Thoreson: “She’s ALL in—there is no halfway for Hadley!”
If you are going to balance school, club activities and sports, you had better be a well organized and determine individual. Hadley Thoreson is both of those and more. But the one that I did not mention is able to manage your time. Again, Thoreson, nailed it.
Before we progress, let’s look back at what she did as a youth and where this want to be involved in everything comes from.
Thoreson has two older sisters, Hailey and Halley and one younger brother, Hatley. Harley, Hadley’s dad says her personality traits come from a couple of sources. “Perfectionism and the desire to be involved is from mom. Hadley just wants to do everything, and she enjoys doing it all. She’s a happy kid who just wants to do well and have fun doing it…whatever “it” might be. Part of her drive also comes from watching and learning from her older sisters, Hailey (20) and Halley (19)—wanting to be like them and having fun doing what they did, and in turn, wanting to be a positive role model for her little brother, Hatley (8).” Hailey participated in basketball, volleyball, softball, DECA, Peer Facilitator, honor society, choir, band, jazz band, JO volleyball, summer travel softball with FM Blaze, Girls State, and church youth group. Halley participated in DECA, yearbook editor, TSA (Technology Student Association), Peer Facilitator, honor society, teacher’s assistant, Girls State, and church youth group. So having a busy body in the house is nothing new for the Thoreson’s.
Hadley has been active in athletics most of, if not all of her life.
Thoreson, at one time or another has played or been involved with tee ball, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, track, golf, tennis, soccer, gymnastics and dance. I’m tired just typing all of that! To play outside of the school year, in some instances she had to go elsewhere to play. “I played in Enderlin for the Falcons travel team from age 8 to 14,” Thoreson says. Enderlin and Maple Valley were combined back then. “I also played summer ball with the Fargo-Moorhead Blaze when I was 14, 15 and 16. Now I play with Combat.” “They are out of Grand Forks. For the Hi-Liners, Thoreson plays catcher. A position she started playing because someone asked if she would catch. “One day in Enderlin, they asked if I wanted to try catching, and I said sure, and it was fun. But it is also fun to play different positions. This summer I played shortstop, third base, left field, center field, second base, and a little bit of first base, and catcher.” In basketball, that started like any other Valley City kid, Park and Rec and then Lil’ Liners. Hot Shots came in fourth grade and lasted until seventh when it was on to junior high on other travel teams. During the summers of 2020 and 2021, she played ECI. That stands for “Every Childs’ Important” and is based in Fargo.
Volleyball as well started with camps at a young age, then progressed from there. “I played Valley City JO volleyball from the 5th grade to the 9th grade,” Thoreson said. “My sophomore year, I played with Red River Infinity and my junior year I player with ND Elite.” Both of those teams are based out of Fargo.
For Thoreson, playing for all of these different teams wasn’t all about the competition. There was another benefit that she enjoyed. “At Red River Infinity in Fargo, I got to meet a lot of girls from schools in Fargo, the surrounding area and from schools in Minnesota. That was a lot of fun, meeting new people, seeing how other schools run their programs. It was just the social aspect of it that I liked and learning new things from different coaches.” Thoreson says these are friendships that she will have for a long time. Seeing these other players at different camps throughout the year is fun for her, renewing those relationships. Thoreson shares an example, “Recently we played in the EDC/WDA Crossover in volleyball and I had played with a least one girl from every team that was on the floor at the time, whether I had played with them in basketball, volleyball or softball.”
In the spring, along with softball, Thoreson has been on the track team since her freshman year, competing both during the indoor season and the outdoor season. In track has run the 55M, 60M, 100, 200, 4X100, and 4X200. In the field events she does the long jump and javelin.
After a junior year in which she was in band, DECCA, played volleyball, basketball, softball and ran track, Thoreson felt she wasn’t busy enough so she added golf to her sports repertoire. Okay, did you think you weren’t busy enough you added golf? That question was put to the now senior. “I wanted to do golf because when I went to the course with Alex or Alyssa (friends Alex Rogelstad and Alyssa Thomsen), I thought it was pretty fun,” Thoreson notes. “And then I thought it would be fun to have a sport that I could play with Alyssa in, and a sport that I could just relax and have fun in. I had never golfed before this summer, besides mini golfing.” Well she may not be ready for the LPGA Tour, but she has improved her scores in each event this season. The Times-Record asked mom and dad what their reaction was when Hadley says she was going to play golf this season. Dad’s response was short and to the point, “Really?!” Hadley’s mom (J.J.) had this answer to that question. “‘You should! Why not?’ Even though she had only golfed a handful of times in her life (and they were all this summer!), I thought it would be a great opportunity for Hadley to try something new with no pressure attached and just for fun.” J.J. continues, “She’s been playing her other sports for so long that she places a lot of pressure and expectations on herself, and sometimes the fun gets lost. Although I don’t know why I was thinking there would be “no pressure,” because, of course, she thinks she should be better than she is right away and finds herself heading to the golf course after a full day of school and volleyball practice because she wants to work on her game. One plus, it has been no pressure for us because we don’t have a clue about golf!”
For Thoreson, staying busy and being a part of so many things, has a underlying attraction. “I get the drive from the satisfaction of achieving my goals,” Thoreson states. “I find it rewarding when I’m able to get better everyday in my sports while also trying new things. Ever since I was little, I’ve always been super curious so this sense or curiosity has helped me grow as an athlete because I’m always striving to learn more about the game.”
When the Times-Record asked Thoreson which sport is her favorite she replied, “My favorite sport is whatever season I’m in at the time because I love each sport in a different way.” Mom agrees, “Whatever season she is in, she puts her heart into it. If she says she’s in, she’s ALL in—there’s no halfway for Hadley. She expects the same commitment from her teammates and friends. Hadley’s a go-getter…she loves to do all the things and jumps in with enthusiasm and positivity that’s contagious. She’s real…she isn’t anybody but herself—she doesn’t mind standing out and loves to do things her own way—different from everybody else. Hadley is always going, giving 110% to everything she does, and does everything with her whole heart. We’ve affectionately nicknamed her “Ramrod” and “BamBam” because she goes all in from the get-go, and if you’re not ready for her, she might run you over. No grass grows under her feet.”
Okay we have established that she is a good athlete and competes in a variety of sports, how about outside of the athletic arena. Yep, no proverbial grass grows there either.
“I been involved in DECA, Student Council, yearbook, Peer Facilitating, jazz band, show choir, Honor Society, Girls State, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, church youth group, and the North Dakota Honor Society.” She has taken dual credit courses at VCSU since her sophomore year. “In the fall semester of my junior year I was considered a full-time student with twelve credits. I didn’t realize that until I made the President’s list. I had to ask my mom what that meant,” Thoreson said. She found out that making the Presidents List means that a student is recognized if they take 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a GPA of 4.0.
So what does post high school look like for Thoreson? “I would like to study fashion and apparel design in college,” Thoreson said. “As for sports, I think it would be fun to continue in college but I’m not sure right now.”
It is safe to say, in this reporter’s opinion, there are many adjectives that would describe Thoreson. How would she describe herself? “I would describe myself as curious, happy, smart, kind, and athletic.” And mom? “Hadley’s funny, fun-loving, and fun to be around. She’s humble, genuine, loyal, and wears her heart on her sleeve. She’s soft-hearted and always smiling—sometimes through tears. You won’t find a more loyal friend. She includes everyone, isn’t afraid to laugh at herself, is willing to help however she can, and knows how to have fun. She doesn’t worry about what others think about her.”
With all that she has accomplished in her young life, the question was put to Mom and Dad, what brings you the most pride? Mom answered “Hadley is a great role model and quiet leader for everyone around her—young and old. It’s so fun to see her around younger athletes. She’s always helping them, including them, reassuring them, and just trying to make it fun for them. It was so neat to see how excited a group of those younger kids—that she has mentored—were to run into her at the ND State Fastpitch Tournament in Minot this summer. They came running with smiles all around and just about knocked her over with their hugs.” For dad, “Her being her—through and through. Hadley is true to her heart.”
