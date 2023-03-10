Aiden Jacobson....hard working man, saving the best for last!
Like many athletes at Valley City High School, Aiden Jacobson is a multi-sport athlete. In the fall he plays for the Hi-Liner football team, in the winter he plays for the Hi-Liner basketball team, and in the spring he runs track. And like many students at VCHS, he is in other activities as well like choir and DECA.
Jacobson just completed his senior year of basketball. Jacobson started playing travel started playing travel ball in third grade. Jacobson may not have the gaudy stats that some of his teammates may have, but he knows that the hard work he has put in speaks volumes to those around him, and he has been a hard worker from the beginning. “Has he always been a hard worker? Aiden has always been a hard worker,” Tyler Jacobson, Aiden’s dad said. “We have never had to push him. Once Aiden was old enough to start working out at the school, he would set his alarm and we would drop him off.” Aiden said he had role model that got him going early. “Having an older brother, five years older than me, I always looked up to him and saw him at a young age,” Aiden said. “He always hit the weight room and do whatever he needed to, go to all the camps he could, all the practices they held over the summer. Just getting together with friends throwing the ball around at the field. That really inspired me. I wanted to be like him, I wanted to be a good athlete, I wanted to prove (to) myself that I could be like Drew.”
Jacobson played the last two games of the season, like they were going to be the last two games h would ever play, and had his two best games of the season. In the regular season finale against Fargo Shanley, Jacobson scored a season high 17 points with ten rebounds, also a season high, and four assists. In the Eastern Dakota Conference Play-In game versus Shanley, Jacobson netted 24 points, a season and career high. But it wasn’t enough as the Hi-Liners fell to the Deacons 78-60 to end the season. They say that you should play like it could be your last game, for Jacobson it was and he did. “I was not ready to be done, playing basketball since the second grade when my dad started a traveling team,” Jacobson said. “I knew I wasn’t going to play basketball in college so I was like, hey I’m not ready to be done so I did everything I could to extend the season. But unfortunately it ended.”
During the football season, Jacobson would do the same thing. Against Fargo South in the last game of the regular season, Jacobson had a season best four total tackles, two solo and four assisted. Then in the playoff game against Fargo North, Jacobson had three receptions for a season high 59 yards and a touchdown. A great over the shoulder catch that would tie the gamer at 7 midway through the first quarter. However, the Hi-Liners dropped both games and ended the season 7-3. But the highlight for Jacobson came on October 7th when Valley City hosted defending and eventual repeat, state champion Jamestown Blue Jays. In that game, Jacobson had four catches for 52 yards, returned a kickoff 80 yards for the score and had two interceptions. The kickoff return came right after the Blue Jays scored to tie the game at 6, and it gave the Hi-Liners the lead back for good in a 34-6 win at Hanna Field for the Iron Helmet Trophy. “It was huge,” Jacobson remembered. “We were all pumped for the game. We knew it was going to be tough. I wouldn’t say our road to that game was easy, but less competitive teams until we got to Jamestown. All these teams in the state were kind of downing us, saying we had easy schedule.” Jacobson continues “we knew we were good. So that was our opportunity tom punch them in the mouth and we were ready.”
For his efforts during the football season, Jacobson was named All-Conference and second team All-State.
Last spring, Jacobson qualified for the state track and field championships ion two events, the high jump and he was part of the 4x100 relay team. Also on that relay team was younger brother Parker along with seniors Evan Mielke and Austin Shape. “It was pretty cool,” Aiden said about having Parker on the relay with him. “ To compete with your younger sibling is something that not everyone does, especially at a state level, state competition. It was pretty special.” Aiden adds, “And then having him on my practices competing, because he wants to be better than me at everything, motivates me to work harder.” “It was a great experience to see Aiden and Parker on the same team in a State competition,” Tyler said. “They push each other to be their best. There was a meet at home where Aiden and Parker were in the same heat. It was exciting to see each of them doing their best to beat the other, it turned out that they were within a tenth of a second of each other. We hope Aiden and Parker will be on a relay team together again this season.”At the state meet, Jacobson finished fifth in the high jump with a career best jump of 6’ and the quartet was 15th in the relay. Last spring during the outdoor track season, Jacobson set personal records in the 100 Meters, 200 Meters, High jump, and long jump. Not everyone gets a chance to compete with a sibling in track and field. that is something special.
In January, Aiden decided to continue his football career at VCSU. “I grew up watching them and when I toured there, it just felt like home to me, I felt really comfortable there,” Jacobson told the Times-Record on signing day January 11th. Jacobson will be following in his older brother’s footsteps. “Aiden toured many colleges, and we told him whatever college he chose we would support his decision,” mom Darla said. “In January, Aiden said that he had decided on a college and that he picked VCSU to major in business and play football. We were thrilled because Aiden’s older brother, Drew, attended VCSU and played football there as well. Due to this, we are familiar with the programs they offer and the exceptional football coaching staff. We are excited to have Aiden nearby so the family can easily follow him in his VCSU football career.”
Jacobson’s success is not limited to athletics. He carries a 4.0 grade point average, while taking dual credits courses. And earlier this week, he found out that he will be going to the National DECA competition by placing second at the state competition in Bismarck. Jacobson will be going to the Nationals in Orlando, Florida in April and competing in Sports and Events Operations Research. He explains what he did for his project. “I took the Wellness Center and I researched a hyper-personalized plan for its members and I implemented it. So I redeveloped the app that they have. I made a power point and a paper about it.” The Nationals are April 22nd through April 25th. Which means, he may miss the first home track meet of the season for the Hi-Liners, but he will have plenty of opportunities to showcase the results of his hard work.
Be sure and pick up your March 10-12 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.