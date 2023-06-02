The series draws to a close, for now anyways...
Last week we wrapped up our feature Hi-Liner series From Then…Until Now. I had the opportunity to talk to and write about 20 senior student-athletes at Valley City High School.
Last week we wrapped up our feature Hi-Liner series From Then…Until Now. I had the opportunity to talk to and write about 20 senior student-athletes at Valley City High School.
I was afforded the opportunity to get to know these young people on a level that goes beyond that of the athletic world. I hope you, the reader, enjoyed these stories and maybe learned something about these amazing individuals that you may not have known. I know I did.
I want to take this time to thank ALL of the students for being part of this fledgling series. Some of you I have already had the pleasure of knowing and some of you I was meeting for the first time.
Many of you had to step out of your comfort zone, answering questions and talking about yourself. And that goes for those of you that have had conversations with me before, it is still tough to talk about oneself.
I want to give a BIG THANK YOU to the parents for your part in making this series so enjoyable to do as well. Answering questions that you may have never had to answer before and sharing pictures, of the younger students, were absolutely perfect! The extra stories you shared were the icing on an already great cake. Pride does not begin to describe the emotion you parents showed in talking about your students. These young adults are the people they are today because of their upbringing and you. I tip my hat to you.
A big shout out, and special thank you, to all the coaches who helped with stats and tidbits about these student-athletes. Offering the readers a behind the scenes look if you will.
And I want to thank the readers of the Times-Record for the positive feedback we received about the series. Whether you were a grandma or grandpa, a aunt or uncle or a fan of Hi-Liner activities. It meant a lot to us knowing you were enjoying reading the stories.
Due to the late start in this series, and its creation upon my arrival in January, we were not able to get to all of the seniors. For those of you that did not get in the series, I apologize for that. However, I have a feeling I wrote about you in other articles dealing with the activity you were a part of. Next year, we will hit the ground running starting in August and be back at it with more great stories. For now, until then, have a great and safe summer.
