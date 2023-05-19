Alex Rogelstad: Funny, smart and kind!
In this week’s From Then..Until Now, we have our spotlight on Alex Rogelstad.
When you look at Alex Rogelstad’s athletic career, it comes as no shock that he played tennis, wrestled and played golf. Having twin older brothers, Austin and Bennett, that were in all three as well. “Watching my brothers compete played a large role in the sports I wanted to do to,” Rogelstad remembers. “Growing up watching and playing with them helped expand my love of the game for each of the sports that I chose to take on.” With a three year age gap between the three, Alex was able to compete in two of the sports with his brothers at the varsity level. As a freshman he was on the tennis team when they were seniors, though he played mostly junior varsity that year. But he did get a little varsity exposure as a member of the wrestling team. He did get a couple of varsity bouts and was able to wrestle in the state tournament, unattached, in 2020. He was not able to compete in golf with his brothers because COVID shut that season down before it even started.
There was no sibling rivalry, at least not among the three of them. “I think that Austin and Bennett had more of a sibling rivalry as they were always doing the same sports at the same time, but it was more of a friendly competition between me and them.” Todd Rogelstad, Alex’s dad, echoed that answer from Alex, it was not a rivalry among the three. “Everything was a competition for all three. Alex was always pushed by his brothers, because he didn’t always realize he was three years younger. He started walking at nine months just so he could keep up with his brothers. Mom Amy says “Yes, it still is a competition - with his brothers reminding him of their golf scores at certain courses/meets etc. But, they also have always been each other’s biggest supporters on the sidelines.”
Like most kids, Rogelstad tried his hand at other sports before settling on the three he competed in during his high school career. “I played just about every sport you can think of growing up, I played baseball and football up to sixth grade and basketball up to fourth or fifth grade.”
During the winter months, Rogelstad could be found in the wrestling room, doing something he had been doing since he was six years old. His first match, in 2011, his last match came at the 2023 State Class Individual Wrestling tournament. Rogelstad competed in three state tournaments as an individual in his four years of varsity wrestling. As a freshman and sophomore he did not place or compete at state as a junior, but came back as a senior. However, in the East Region tournament, Rogelstad placed sixth as a junior and fourth as a senior, he was 28-20 in his senior season and won 45 matches his last two years. As a junior, he was part of the Hi-Liner wrestling team that took second in the dual portion of the state tournament. Coming into his senior year, Rogelstad was ranked fourth in the state at 138 pounds in the preseason after a 4-3 sophomore year.
When the Times-Record asked mom and dad, of the three sports that Alex’s competes in, which one do you guys enjoy watching him do the most?, It was a split decision, sort of. “For me, it is probably wrestling, Todd (dad) said. “On one hand, it is the hardest to watch, but it is easier to stay focused than when there are tennis balls bouncing on four courts.” For Amy (mom)? “I love watching him in everything, but tennis is much easier to watch - usually its not quite as intense, and I know he’s not going to get hurt.” For Alex, himself, he sides with mom. “I would say that of the three sports tennis was my favorite because I have the most fun while playing it. All of my sports are special to me in some way but I enjoy tennis the most.” One thing about Rogelstad, when you look at the sports that he competes in, it says quite a bit about his personality. Todd explains “Alex is a good human. As a parent, your primary job is to raise good people. Sports are great, but more important is the lessons you learn from them. Alex played a lot of sports based on the honor system (tennis, golf). He has been on the receiving end of some questionable calls over the years, but knows that in the end, holding on to your integrity is more important than the end result of a tennis match or the final score of a round of golf. Growing into a genuinely good person is the accomplishment that gives me the most pride.”
Currently, Rogelstad is wrapping up the golf season. The Hi-Liners have a couple of meets remaining before the season ends. He has saved his best year in golf for his last year. His average and play have steadily improved over the years. Going into the final two meets of his golf career he currently stands second on the team in scoring average. He shot a career best 94 at the Detroit Lakes Country Club earlier this year.
Alex plans on attending Valley City State University next year but he is still undecided on a major.
With his high school career just about to end, the Times-Record asked him, what he will remember most and what will you miss about his days as a Hi-Liner? Rogelstad answered, “My fondest memories from high school are hanging out with my team mates in the hotels for sports trips whether that be wrestling, tennis or golf. Something that I will miss is getting to see my friends everyday.”
As always with this series, the final thoughts are how the student-athlete would describe themselves, dad and mom were asked the same question. Todd answered, “He is willing to do what is needed of him, watches out for the little guy, doesn’t take himself too seriously and brings me a lot of laughter.” Amy answered, “Alex always knows how to have fun and gets along with everyone.” Rogelstad’s answer was short and sweet. “I would describe myself as athletic, funny, smart, and kind.” This reporter would add that he is a gentleman as well. Two of the sports that he competes in are known as gentlemen’s sports, tennis and golf. In golf, in this reporters opinion, there is a steady pace to the game, that develops patience and golf is a way to connect with people. This sport isn’t about winning, it’s about playing like a gentlemen. Again, that is this reporter’s opinion. And tennis is actually called the gentlemen’s sport. At the high school level, there are no line judges, no umpires. The players call whether a ball is in or out. So, this reporter will add honest to the list of personality traits of Alex Rogelstad.
Be sure and pick up your May 19th-21st Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.