Max Mehus: The quiet jokester
In this week’s TR - From Then Til Now Series, we spotlight Max Mehus.
Max Mehus, the quiet jokester. I know that sounds like an oxymoron, but one-on-one Max is relatively reserved. But then, you throw him into a group setting, especially with his cronies, then look out. It will be a laugh riot.
When you go to a Hi-Liner football game, volleyball game or a basketball game (when hockey has an off night) you will probably find Mehus front and center leading the cheering section.
Like many athletes, Mehus played multiple sports growing up. “I played Thunder football and then junior high football. The I quit after eight grade because I wanted to focus on hockey in the fall,” Mehus remembers. The question was asked, any regrets about that decision? Mehus answers, “Sometimes, I’m sitting in the student section its tough not being out there. I think about that.”
But the two he chose to do throughout his high school career was hockey and baseball.
Mehus started playing both sports at an early age and at no point was he ready to give up either, especially hockey. Lucky for him, he had another hockey lover living rather close by. “Me and Gavin (hockey and baseball teammate Gavin Gerhardt) grew up together. We live a couple of houses down so we were always in the driveway, shooting pucks. Then go to the rink and play hockey and that’s where I fell in love with it.”
In his last two years of playing hockey with the Jamestown Blue Jays, Mehus was part of two great seasons. In the 2021-2022 season, Jamestown was 22-5 and the Blue Jays won the WDA title. It was the first time the Blue Jays had won the WDA hockey championship since the 1994-95 season. Max’s senior year, Jamestown was 14-11-2 and reached the state tournament for the second year in a row. It was the first time the Jays reached the state tournament in back-to-back seasons since they went to seven straight state tournaments from 1990-96.
In Mehus’ senior season, he was third on the team in scoring with 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points. His 28 points were tied with buddy Gavin Gerhardt. Mehus saved some of his better games for the end of the season. He scored half his goals in the final seven games. The stretch started with the final game of the regular season. Mehus led the Jays to a 6-1 win over Bismarck by scoring three of his teams six goals. In the WDA tournament, he scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Mandan. In the 5-1 loss to Minot in the semifinals, he assisted on the lone Blue Jay goal. Then on the state qualifying game, he scored a goal in the 3-1 win over Dickinson.
At the state tournament, in the consolation round, they would face rival Minot. In this game, Mehus set the tone when he scored 24 seconds into the game, then added an assist 90 seconds later in Jamestown’s 4-2 win.
For Mehus, his teammates are his favorite part of hockey. When asked the question by the Times-Record. What is your favorite part about of hockey? Mehus answered, “The relationships. Hockey players are different, a lot of people say. We have a different style, we like to hang out together. It’s kind of hard to explain.”
Mehus’ hardwork, leadership and personality were rewarded when he received the James W. Schaack Memorial Award at the Blue Jay’s hockey banquet recently (refer to May 3rd Times-Record for complete story). Since the awards inception at the end of the 1980-81 season, only one other Valley City player has received this award and that was neighbor Riley Gerhardt.
For Mehus’s parents, seeing their son win this award was icing on his senior year cake. “For us, it meant recognition by his coaches and others on what we’ve known all along. He’s a kind, good natured, hard working, loyal teammate who genuinely wants those around him to succeed as well.” Dan, Max’s dad said. And for Max? “I felt really honored to receive the award. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Coach Schaack and his love of hockey and the tons of kids he’s coached over the years. To be recognized by the Schaack family really meant a lot to me and I hope I can continue to exemplify all that this award represents.”
Playing hockey after high school really wasn’t something that Mehus was interested in. “I thought about it all senior year, am I good enough, did I want to,” Mehus said. “It’s really hard to play after high school. You have to play juniors. (junior hockey is a program for players 16-20 years old. Their are currently three junior hockey leagues in the Untied States, which includes the Fargo Force.) “A lot of people go to Canada and I didn’t want to do that.”
On the baseball field, Mehus has taken a leadership role as well. He is one of five seniors on this year’s team. Coming off a solid 2022 season in which the Hi-Liners nearly reached the state tournament for the first time in school history. In the Eastern Dakota Conference Tournament, Valley City, the eighth seed, upset the top seed West Fargo Packers 8-3 in the first round. After that upset win, the Hi-Liners fell to Wahpeton in the semifinals and then Shanley in the state qualifying game to end the season with a 7-10 record. Not bad considering they were 0-17 the year before. Mehus was right in the middle of that. He was the starting and winning pitcher for the Hi-Liners. He went six innings, scattered nine hits, yielded three earned runs with four walks and no strikeouts. At the plate, Mehus led off the six run second inning with a single, then scored the tying run later in the inning. That game will stick out in his high school memories. “That was big,” Mehus said. “It was our first EDC win in like 15 years. So its pretty cool to be part of that.”
Mehus was the leader of the pitching staff last season and is looking to be the leader again this year. “Last year I would consider myself the leader, I pitched over 30 innings, this year shouldn’t be to much different. I’ll just go out there and do my best.” Mehus was the workhorse on the mound with 38 innings pitched, more than double the second pitcher on the staff. He started a team high five games. He was 2-3 with one save. He led the team with 26 strikeouts and had a 2.21 earned run average.
Heading into this year, there are a lot of expectations for this Hi-Liner team. Mehus answered the question, how big would it be to be part of that first Hi-Liner team to go to the state baseball tournament? “It would be really cool, last year getting that close obviously we have the potential to get there, we know we are good enough to get there. We haven’t started out this year how we wanted to, but we’ll turn it around.”
Mehus says he loves baseball but hockey is his number one sport. So when we (Times-Record) asked his parents, which one do you like watching him perform in, hockey or baseball? They replied, “Boy, that’s a really tough one to answer. We love watching him do both. Although, when he’s pitching it feels a little more stressful because you know how much is riding on how well he’s pitching that particular day. Him pitching past the West Fargo Packers in the EDC, last year, was so nerve wracking but totally exciting as well. And his hat trick against Bismarck during his last regular season hockey game was just so rewarding after all his years of persistence and hard work. A perfect way to cap off his season and hockey career.”
Outside of sports, Mehus is in the choir, which provided one of his memories of his senior year. “Going to Florida with the choir this year, that was pertty fun.” Some other fond memories for Mehus. “Being part of the student section (at sporting events) and leading that, me and Gavin and that run we had at the end of the baseball season last year.”
Being the leader of the student section takes someone with the right personality. Mehus, when he described himself the first word out that came out hit the spot. “Outgoing, loose, I don’t take anything to personal. Just have a good time and whatever happens, happens.” Liz, Max’s mom would agree. “He’s a pretty laid back, mellow kid. Doesn’t let a lot of things bother him and seems to be able to get along with most anyone. Has been blessed with natural athletic talent and does pretty well in sports. Loves the competition and especially the camaraderie of sports. He’s also funny and doesn’t give up when it’s something he really wants.”
His nickname for himself is ‘chill’. He will go with the flow. After high school, Mehus would like to go to VCSU and play baseball for the Vikings. But no decision has been made, but he wants to accomplish something before he makes that decision, “I want to help this team (the baseball team) get to that state tournament.”
