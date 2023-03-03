Hi-Liner Then and Now Series - Sam Hatcher

Photo Courtesy Sydney Owens

Sam Hatcher: “Quiet confidence with a splash of humility”

It all started because she tagged along with her sister, but for those of us that have had a chance to watch Samantha Hatcher play basketball, we are grateful she did tag along, and then stuck with it. But it wasn’t basketball she was going to do first. She started out with gymnastics and there again, it sisterly influence that got her into the gym.

Recommended for you