Sam Hatcher: “Quiet confidence with a splash of humility”
It all started because she tagged along with her sister, but for those of us that have had a chance to watch Samantha Hatcher play basketball, we are grateful she did tag along, and then stuck with it. But it wasn’t basketball she was going to do first. She started out with gymnastics and there again, it sisterly influence that got her into the gym.
“Sam started with gymnastics in V.C. when we moved here from Minot,” Phil Hatcher, Sam’s dad remembered. “Alyssa (middle sister) was involved so Sam decided she wanted to try it out. We even ended up with CC (oldest sister) trying it out for a year in junior high. I don’t know if she just didn’t want to go to gymnastics anymore, or just found that basketball was more her (Sam’s) sport, so we didn’t sign her up again.”
So Sam tried gymnastics, it didn’t stick. She then went to basketball. A couple of years after she started basketball, volleyball came into the picture. Again with volleyball, a chance to play with sister Alyssa was a big part of why she played and why she enjoyed it. So which is her favorite, sport not. “Sport wise and playing I think I liked volleyball because I started it later on,” Samantha said. “ I started that in fifth grade. So I love volleyball, my sister played it so we could play it together.” Hatcher continued, “ But team wise, I definitely like basketball better because I grew up playing with those girls and we’re all so close.”
So you could say, Sam started basketball because of her sister, then found a whole new group of sisters.
