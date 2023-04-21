Teddy Hochhalter: Creative and funny, wrapped in one!
In this week’s edition of From Then..To Now, we spotlight Teddy Hochhalter.
Teddy Hochhalter dabbled in sports as a kid, starting in the first grade up to the eighth grade. “The first thing I did was in first grade, I was in gymnastics,” Hochhalter said. “That was pretty fun for a while. Then I did soccer, Thunder football. I did do cross country in eighth grade, basketball in sixth grade and I did do golf one year. Golf was one of my sports I really liked, I wasn’t that good at it, but I had a fun time doing it.”
After trying a little bit of this and a little bit of that in the sports world, he found his niche, using his voice. Whether it is in theatre acting in the school play, reciting a humorous speech or belting out a song at the Cafe Concert. That’s where it was at, for Teddy Hochhalter.
Teddy joined what was already a very successful speech team and he has had a pretty good run during his five years in the program. In fact, just recently, the Hi-Liner speech team won its sixth consecutive State Team Championship.
Hochhalter joined speech after a conversation with his mom. He recalls “ I remember my mom talked to me about it when I was in the seventh grade, and some of my good friends were in it that year. My mom asked me if next year I would want to give speech a shot and see if I liked it. So my eighth grade year I ended up doing.” That is where he found his voice, if you will pardon the expression. “I just found a place for it because, humorous is one of the things I did, and I found it to be a very entertaining event.” The events that Hochhalter has competed in are Humorous, Humorous Duo (with Kellen Westman) and Entertain. He has tried other categories, but these are the ones he has had the most success. I did try to do radio (that is another category), it is a very interesting event but I just found it was not for me. It is less of having actions while you’re speaking, it is only your voice that matters,” he said. At the recent state competition, Hochhalter took second in Humorous behind teammate Ben Kruta. In Humorous Duo, he and Kellen Westman received Superior Speaker status which means they were the highest scoring duo that didn’t make the finals. So at least one judge gave them a ‘1’ in their rounds.
When it comes to his sense of humor, he gets that from dad, mom, Diane says, “He and his dad share the same sense of humor...totally. They can look at each other in a situation and both will make some remark and start laughing.” She continues, “He has always been drawn to the comedy, both physical and performance comedy of the likes of Will Ferrell, Robin Williams and Jim Carrey. I think he saw how they could take a written script to a whole new level with the physical comedy they added to a scene. This years Mario and Luigi piece definitely demonstrated both of those characteristics... he was sweating and out of breath by the end of that piece.”
When preparing for a speech, Hochhalter says he has his routine. Like anything else, practice, practice, practice. “We have practices during the school days,” Hochhalter said. “Then after school we go with the coach and we will perform our speech and they will give us their advice. What you can do better and what you are doing good. And then before speech meets you have your speech binder or your book which has all your speeches in it and you can practice it over and over and get good at memorizing it because the more you have the piece memorized, the better you are going to perform.” It doesn’t take long for Hochhalter to get to that point. “After doing the same piece three to five times then you have a pretty good idea of what you’re doing,” he says.
As a member of the choir at Valley City High School, Hochhalter performed in his last Cafe Concert this year. So the question was put to him by the Times-Record. What is more nerve racking, giving a speech or performing at Cafe Concert? Teddy answered, “I would have to say probably singing in the choir. I feel like it’s a lot more stressing because they (concerts) have much larger crowds.”
Hochhalter shares he has performed in many plays throughout his Hi-Liner career and he has enjoyed them all, “I do like being in plays, it is very fun because you put on many different performances of many different types. Doing plays is a lot like speech because of the memorization,” he said.
With his large portfolio of acting performances at VCHS, The Times-Record asked Teddy which play was his favorite. After a long pause, he said. “Probably the most recent one.The Great Gatsby was really a fun one to put on.” Hochhalter continues, “It was a new experience with a new director so it ended up being an entirely different than we (the cast) were used to but it was very fun.”
One organization that Hochhalter was part of outside of school was Boy Scouts. Teddy earned the Eagle Scout Rank, something that is not easily achieved and was a proud moment for mom and dad. When asked what they are most proud of, Diane said “His earning of his Eagle Scout Rank. Only about 6% of Boy Scouts attain the rank of Eagle. I think the time he spent in scouting played a huge part in shaping his character.”
When Hochhalter was asked about a fond memory of high school, the answer came quickly. “Speech has to be a big part of it. I’d say one of my favorite parts was when it came to meets, just going to new places and discovering new people, was really a fun experience. Traveling as part of the speech team.” And speaking of traveling he added, “We had our senior trip recently and that was a fun experience, we went to Orlando, spent time at Universal. So that was a lot of fun.”
There is a lot of talent in Teddy Hochhalter - speaking, singing, performing. Where does that come from. That question was put to Diane. “The singing is from the Hochhalter side. His grandparents and dad, all have beautiful voices. Both of us (his parents) were band geeks. His dad active through college with the Gold Star Marching Band. The performing, probably from me (his mom). I was a figure skater for 18 years and did a little theater and dance also. He was definitely not the chattiest of my three children...but when he had something to say, it usually was something he had been pondering on for a while.” Diane shares.
Hochhalter plans on continuing his education next fall at the University of North Dakota, majoring in communication. He is not sure to what extent or what field of communication, but communication for sure.
As was mentioned earlier in this story, this was the sixth straight State Team Championship for the Hi-Liners and as a senior, Hochhalter says it was brought to their attention by Head Coach Abby Ingstad, the uniqueness of the championship. “She was really, really proud of us this year and very emotional in the fact that us (seniors), because it was our sixth year, meaning every single year we have been state champions.” What an honor to share!
Congratulations, once again to the Hi-Liner Speech Team and good luck Teddy on your journey ahead.
