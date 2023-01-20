Karina Olson, made the right choice!
In this week’s edition of "From then…to Now” we spotlight Karina Olson of the Valley City Hi-Liner Gymnastics Team.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Karina Olson, made the right choice!
In this week’s edition of "From then…to Now” we spotlight Karina Olson of the Valley City Hi-Liner Gymnastics Team.
Karina is the lone senior on this year’s gymnastics team. In her junior season, Olson was a state champ in the floor exercise. She was the first state champ in gymnastics in Valley City High school history. She was also the first gymnast not from Dickinson, to win the floor exercise since Brooklyn Bender from Minot High in 2010 and the first from an east region school since Brittany Johnson of Grand Forks in 2008.
Olson is currently ranked fifth in the state in the All-Around, fifth in the Vault, and first on the Bars.
Before we talk about the present, lets go back to when it all began. Olson began competitive gymnastics in the fall of 2012 when she was seven. So why gymnastics? She replies, “My sister did gymnastics,” Olson remembers. “She is two years older and she did gymnastics. I was like, ‘oh yeah I want to do that’ so I got into gymnastics. I also decided to do dance to and my mom said you gotta pick one, so I picked gymnastics and I’ve been in it ever since.”
Be sure and pick up your Jan. 20-22 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.