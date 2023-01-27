Kai Kringlie
Tennis anyone? He continues a Family Tradition
In this edition of the Times-Record’s From Then…To Now, we will be spotlighting Kai Kringlie of the Hi-Liner tennis team.
With a impressive resume, Kringlie will go down as one of the best tennis players in Valley City history.
Kringlie ranks first all-time in total match wins in a career (75), best career winning percentage (.560) and most match wins in a season (24). He also ranks second all-time in total matches played in a career (128).
Kringlie has been playing tennis for a very, very long time. The Times-Record asked how long have you been playing tennis? Kringlie replied “Ever since I could hold a racket. I was pretty young. I had a racket that was about yay big ( holding hands about a foot apart vertically). Playing with a foam ball. It was a few years before rec tennis, so when I got to rec tennis, I had a head start.”
Tennis is definitely in his blood. His father Erik played for the Hi-Liners then went on to play at Valley City State, where his mom Kay, was the head coach. Erik was part of the last Viking Tennis Conference Championship team in 1989. Varsity tennis was dropped as a varsity program in 1993, a year after he graduated.
Kai’s mom, Susan is the last state champion for VCHS when she and Brenda Ament won the doubles title in 1991. And Kai’s grandmother, the aforementioned Kay Kringlie was the Hi-Liner girls coach in the mid 70’s and then the Viking Head Coach in the late 80’s and early 90’s.
So to say Kai was destined to play tennis, may be a bit of an overstatement on this reporter’s part. So having tennis players in the house definitely started him in that direction. “Both of my parents are lifelong tennis players, my mom was a state champion high school doubles player and my dad played varsity tennis here at VCSU, he’s the college coach and a high school coach. Its been nice having two coaches my whole life,” Kringlie said. “Ive just enjoyed it from day one.”
These days, when not playing Elite tennis in Fargo, or getting ready for the upcoming baseball season in the cage, Kringlie can be found working out. “Kai has always been driven,” Erick Kringlie, Kai’s dad said. “we are very proud of his sportsmanship. drive to improve and ultimately his enjoyment of sport and health and wellness.”
Kai has excelled on the baseball field as well as the tennis court. Last summer for the Valley City Royals American Legion team, Kringlie was among the team leaders in may offensive categories including doubles (2nd with eight), stolen bases (5th with ten) and slugging percentage (5th at .363). As a youth, Kringlie also played basketball. At first he was undecided what he wanted to do, but then tennis would win out. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Kai remembers, “I was kind of 50/50. I kind of did everything for fun, and then once it got down to tennis or baseball, I kind of knew I wanted to play tennis.” “We feel our job as parents is to support what he wanted to do and we’ve always stressed the importance of multi sports,” Erick said.
Kai will he heading to Concordia College in Moorhead this fall to play tennis for the Cobbers (it hurt this former MSU Dragon to write that). There he will be reunited with Isaac Maddock of Osakis who was state runner-up in singles in Class A in Minnesota last spring. And frequent opponent of Kringlie’s as a youth. “I’ve never beat Isaac, it makes me mad. We would usually play singles against each another, and he would beat me real bad then we would sometimes play doubles together,” Kringlie remembers. “I would always enjoy playing doubles with him.”
