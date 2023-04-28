Hadlee Mathias: Compassionate & kind-hearted
In this week’s From Then…To Now, we spotlight Hadlee Mathias.
Another in a long line of student-athletes in this series, Hadlee Mathias is ready for that next chapter in her life. As a matter of fact, she has a pretty good head start on that next chapter thanks to the 41 college credits she has already accumulated. So once she hits the Valley City State University campus next fall, she will be a little bit ahead of some of her fellow incoming college freshmen.
But before we get to that, lets start at the beginning. Way back to where she really started to fall in love with school, learning and wanting to be a teacher. “In first grade I really wanted to be like Mrs. Ost (her 1st grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary),” Mathias remembers. “She set me up on that path and then when I was teetering around my decision in fifth grade Mrs. Kohler was my teacher. She made that (teaching career) solidified even more.” Mathias’ path to that teaching career is in full swing. “I did intro to teaching this year so I did my 40 hour practicum up at Jefferson with Mrs. Breckheimer and she answered any questions I had. She gave me advice that I never would have thought to ask about. Her students were so good to me, it was a great experience.”
Thirty-three of the 2023 students at Valley City High School have earned 24 dual college credits or more while still in high school, Mathias has earned 41. She explains the process of getting those credits. “At registration, they give you a list and then it said what are the dual credit options. So I went on to the VCSU website, because that is where I plan on going to college, then I went to my major which is elementary education.” Mathias continues, “I went to the requirements and picked the ones that matched my generals and went with those.” Dawn, Hadlee’s mom, says taking the dual credits was a mutual agreement, with a caveat. “It was a joint decision for the dual credit classes. Her sister, Allysen, took those classes too, but there were more options now offered for Hadlee. It’s a great opportunity for the kids and we are glad she took advantage of it. I told her that we would pay for her college as long as she was in high school.” With that kind of a agreement, Hadlee took it and ran with it. “My parents said they would pay for the ones I’m doing in high school so I figured I should probably get the most I can done before I go to college.” Parents, be careful of the deals you make with motivated students. “I guess we were surprised at the number of credits she has accumulated,” Dawn said. “When she was planning her years, she saw a chance to excel and took it. We are very proud of her!”
When the Times-Record asked Hadlee why take so many, she replied “I figured if I’m going to have to do it college, I might as well get the experience of the course load and the work load of college will be like so I’m better prepared.” Mathias says she plans to teach third grade.
Among all of this education she was getting, Mathias was not idle in her athletic endeavors. She was manager on the football and wrestling teams and she is now playing third base for the Hi-Liner softball team and trust me, as a student manager for basketball and wrestling in my high school career, you are just as busy as the athletes because coaches rely on you to do a lot behind the scenes. But Mathias hasn’t always been on the on the sidelines. She has been active in a lot of sports over the years. “I did the rec summer stuff, so I did tennis, t-ball. One day of golf, I did not go back. Then I did basketball in the summer to.” As she got older, she began to pick and choose what she wanted to do. “I did softball every summer up until junior high. I had to have one sport every season so I did volleyball, and then basketball and then I dual sported with track and softball until my sophomore year.” One fall she played on the Hi-Liner football team. A sport she has been playing and has loved since she was a little girl. “My dad (Ryan) is a coach so he was a really big influence on that.” Hadlee remembers, “I watched a lot of football growing up - a lot of Bears football - so that kinda influenced it to.” she says smiling as everyone who knows Hadlee’s dad knows he is a Bears fan.
Mathias was in the school play in the seventh grade and she is a peer facilitator. That goes hand-in-hand with one of her answers to the question, how would you describe yourself. “I would say, I’m always there for my friends and I’m always a shoulder to cry on if you need me.” The other part of that question, how would you describe yourself? Her answer, stubborn, and if you asked mom. “I’d have to say that, yes, she is stubborn and that she comes by it naturally and probably gets that trait from both of us. Her stubbornness is not her “best” trait though. Her best trait is her kind heart and ability to care about people.”
Back to the stubborn part for a moment, or better yet, let’s call it determined. “I will always try and do my best,” Hadlee said. “If I can’t do my best, I’ll try harder. If I get a bad grade on a test, I’m going to go and ask the teacher what I can do to fix it. I’m going to study harder next time.” Yep, sounds like a future teacher in training to this reporter.
When asked what they as parents are most proud of when it comes to Hadlee’s accomplishments, Dawn replied, “her greatest accomplishment thus far in the way she chooses to live her life, in my opinion, and how respectful and humble she is. When we hear compliments about Hadlee, I know she will continue to grow into a kind person. As parents, we’d like to take credit for that, but in reality, kids make their own choices and I give her credit for making good choices. She makes us proud every day with her work ethic and keeping a good line of communication with us, her peers, her teachers, and others.”
With less than three weeks left in the school year, Mathias thinks back to her time as a Hi-Liner. Her fondest memories and what she will miss. “My fondest memory is probably making friends with my teammates, just having that second family and always be able to fall back on them when I need them.” Mathias adds, “I really am going to miss being a Hi-Liner. I like that we’re small, but yet have so much school pride. We are a big family atmosphere that everyone takes pride in are what we are doing. Nobody wants to lose, everybody tries so hard to win and I feel like we have that competitive edge and that’s really fun, I’m going to miss that.”
Be sure and pick up your April April 28-30 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.