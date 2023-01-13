Koye Grebel - From winless to state champ
This is the first of a new feature in the Times-Record, something I like to call, From then…to Now.
In this feature, we will profile a senior at Valley City High School and their journey from youth to their senior year.
In this edition of “From then…to Now,” we will spotlight Koye Grebel of the Valley City Hi-Liners wrestling team.
Grebel, coming into this season, is a two-time state champion. He won state titles at 106 pounds as a sophomore and 120 pounds as a junior. This year, Grebel is wrestling at the 138 pound weight class. He is the number one ranked wrestler in North Dakota in Class A in that weight class.
With the state tournament about a month-and-a-half away, Grebel is not focusing on getting that third state title. When asked what he needs to do to get ready for the regionals and state Grebel said, “putting my faith in God, being at peace with whatever happens. I don’t have to win, I don’t have to be a state champ, its a blessing to be one.” Grebel continued, “I am focusing on my training and improving more than winning. I think that’s where I can get better right now.”
Right now, Grebel has a 21-2 record with seven pins. For his career, Grebel has 179 wins which is second only to Parker Larson who ended his career with 238 wins. He is currently 179-38 on varisty.
Last year, Grebel joined Dave Hass, Matt Berglund and Ace Anderson as the only two-time state champs in school history.
This year is a bit different for Grebel because his friend and wrestling room rival Ethan Miller is not wrestling due to an injury suffered during football season. “Ethan Miller and his dad Tim played a big role in Koye’s development,” York Grebel, Koye’s dad said. “We are forever grateful to the Millers,” York added.
Koye Grebel hasn’t always been dominant on the mat. He started he career as a member of the Express Wrestling Program in Valley City. He didn’t win his first match with the Express until his 27th match. One of his first championships was a championship as a bantamweight. On the podium he is wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes singlet. Koye’s dad York told the Times-Record, “That was a bribe to keep him out for wrestling after starting his career 0-26.” For that York, Valley City wrestling fans thank you, his opponents, not so much!
After starting out 0-26, he would finish 3-37 in that first year with Express Wrestling. His first win came over Jamestown’s Preston Doctor by a 4-1 decision, Doctor is now a classmate of Grebels at VCHS.
His first tournament championship came in 2012 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He won four small tournaments that year. Also 2012, Grebel won the 50lb bantam 8U division at the State Tournament. In the semifinals he defeated LJ Araujo of Bismarck. interesting enough, Araujo would defeat Grebel in the state finals at 106 in 2020. Araujo is a three-time state champ as a junior and is ranked number one at 160 this year and has committed to wrestle at Nebraska.
His youth record after the sixth grade was 241-118.
Along with wrestling, Grebel, who was this year’s Hi-Liner homecoming king, also plays trumpet in the Hi-Liner Pep band.
He is the son of Nikki and York Grebel and has two brothers. One older, Kael and one younger, Koltyn.
