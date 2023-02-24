There’s busy, then there is Tucker Johnson busy. In the fall its cross country, the fall play and student congress. In the winter its wrestling and speech. In the spring, more speech and getting ready for the National Guard. Oh yeah in between all that is band and choir.
Whether its running around a golf course, playing a part in the school play, taking an opponent to the mat, telling a story, playing drums or singing a solo at Cafe Concert, Tucker Johnson likes to stay busy.
Exhibit A: January 21st, Johnson defeated Chance Burns of Grafton 4-1 to win the 132 pound weight class at the Lisbon Storhaug Invitational wrestling tournament. Later that day, he belted out a solo at Cafe Concert. Exhibit B: On January 28th he had a rare weekend off from wrestling so he went to Gwinner, North Dakota to compete with the Hi-Liner speech team at North Sargent. It was his first speech meet of the season. How did he do? He took first in storytelling, first in serious duo with Emmy Jones, and second in humorous duo with Gabe Herzog. Oh by the way, did I mention he qualified for state in all three! Let us not forget he put his own spin on a role that was created by F. Scott Fitzgerald and portrayed on the big screen by Robert Redford and Leonardo DiCaprio. Of course I’m referring to Jay Gatsby in the Great Gatsby. In this reporter’s opinion, an iconic character in American literature.
Playing a character like Jay Gatsby, that is well known and had been portrayed in film by two pretty good actors, how did Tucker approach this part? “It was like right away it was kind of tough, what I should do, but then it kinda helped because he is so well known,” Johnson said. “He is also kind of a mysterious character. I was like, you could read about him but there is only so much you can read about him to where you have to put your own spin on it. You see everyone else do it, but if you try to copy what everyone else does, it’s not as genuine, so you have to give it your spin.”
For Johnson, these activities are not just something to do, there is a reason for the busy schedule. “I like being busy and they all interest me,” Johnson said. “I’m not just in it because I did it when I was little and I’m in it now, I like doing all of those things.”
But when an individual has this much on their plate, burnout can be a worry, especially for a parent. “Yes, there was the worry of burnout. Thankfully most of his activities are in separate seasons of the year so he was able to focus on one activity at a time instead of trying to do them all at the same time,” Nikki Klefstad, Tucker’s mom said. “The difficult times were when the activity seasons would overlap for a short period of time. Tucker really enjoys all the activities he participates in which helps too.”
After playing football all the way up to his senior year, Johnson switched to cross country this year which helped him get ready for the wrestling season. “It really helped, so, just like all the cross country running helped transfer right into wrestling. I was more conditioned going into wrestling than I normally do,” Johnson said.
After losing most of his junior season because of a broken hand, Johnson was determined to have a good senior year, and he did. “That was my determination, I went to camps this summer, I did all the lifting, I did everything in preparation for my senior year of wrestling and really just give it your all,” Johnson remembered. Looking back at his early years as an Express wrestler to now, Johnson remembers how it used to be. “Yeah it’s crazy to think how far I’ve come because I just remember how young and little I was. I use to be getting out-strengthed and out-matched. It’s just nice to see working hard and letting it all hang out pay off.” After missing the East Region tournament as a junior because of the injury and missing it his sophomore year because of COVID when there was no tournament, this would be his first east region tournament that he placed in. Not a bad place to finish, first place. Heading to state, he knew what he wanted to do. He missed state as a junior (injury) and was 1-2 at state and did not place as a sophomore. So this year, as a number two seed, the goal was simple reach the finals. Johnson said reaching the finals is something he has been thinking about long before this season. “Once you reach the finals, theres a lot of things that come with it you know. The run out and all that.” That would be the introductions at the beginning of the finals competition when they throw a spotlight on the mat and the wrestlers are introduced one a time with music blaring over the loud speaker. Kind of like a big production, which Johnson is used to. “I’d always dreamed of that since I was a little kid watching the older kids,” Johnson said. “Watching the finals up in the stands, I was like, I want to do that. So that was my goal, get to the finals.” Johnson faced a tough opponent in Gabe Mortenson of Minot, who was the defending state champ at 126 and came into the state tournament as the top seed and number one ranked wrestler at 132. “I knew Gabe Mortenson was going top be really good, so my main goal was to make the finals. I wanted to experience the finals,” Johnson said.
