Tucker Johnson

There’s busy, then there is Tucker Johnson busy. In the fall its cross country, the fall play and student congress. In the winter its wrestling and speech. In the spring, more speech and getting ready for the National Guard. Oh yeah in between all that is band and choir.

Whether its running around a golf course, playing a part in the school play, taking an opponent to the mat, telling a story, playing drums or singing a solo at Cafe Concert, Tucker Johnson likes to stay busy.

