Hi-Liners for Christ (FCA) is a student-led group at VCHS with a focus on sharing the gospel in a public school. Their latest mission has to do with helping students (and staff) find their purpose in a world that currently feels a little out of control. FCA challenges all 7-12 students and staff members to pick up Rick Warren’s The Purpose Driven Life and read it for forty consecutive days as a group, staying on pace with one another. The 40-day study will begin November 2 and end December 11.
Read the full story in your Thursday, October 22nd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.