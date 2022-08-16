Good Afternoon Hi-Liners!!
Tonight, Valley City Public Schools will be hosting our 2nd Annual Back to School Bash at Hanna Field. Before the Big Bash, we want to make sure that you have all of the information needed to have a fun, safe, and enjoyable evening!
The doors will open up at 5:00pm. You will be able to come into Hanna Field from our Jefferson Elementary parking lot (main entrance) or use the south entrance by the swimming pool. Our school board members and administration will be serving up Free Burgers and dogs, sponsored by Valley Meats, until they are gone. The VC Booster Club will be selling concessions, including drinks and snacks in the new concession stand. Don’t forget to check out the DECA Depot for new Hi-Liner apparel and ordering, Face-painting by the VCHS Art Club, and support the VCPS Education Foundation. From 5-6:45pm, Hi-Liner students will be able to enjoy the inflatables and games on the football field. Beginning around 7:00pm, we will begin showing the Boss Baby Family Business movie. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and maybe even some bug spray.
Please know that we are closely following the weather and understand that there is a chance of quick-moving storms in our area this evening. If we do get weather, our plan is to move everyone into the YSC hockey arena until the weather passes and then we can resume our event. Remember, safety is our priority and we will continue to communicate with you via Speakers at Hanna Field and/or our All-Call System.
Finally, we would like to extend a special thank you to the VC Booster Club, Valley Meat Supply, and Essentia Health for sponsoring this event. We can’t wait to see you this evening and help us kick-off the 2022-2023 school year. Let’s Go Hi-Liners and See you Soon!!
Mr. Joshua Johnson, Superintendent,
Valley City Public Schools