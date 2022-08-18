BackToSchoolBash22

Hundreds of Hi-Liner fans, parents, students, teachers and friends packed Hanna Field Tuesday evening in celebrating the 2022 Back to School Bash.

The Booster Board grilled delicious burgers and hotdogs from Valley Meat Supply. Face painting, bounce houses, booths and so much more entertained the guests followed by an outdoor showing of Boss Baby Family Business movie and glow in the dark golf at the Valley City Town and Country Club for the 9-12 grade students later in the evening.

