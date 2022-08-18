Hundreds of Hi-Liner fans, parents, students, teachers and friends packed Hanna Field Tuesday evening in celebrating the 2022 Back to School Bash.
The Booster Board grilled delicious burgers and hotdogs from Valley Meat Supply. Face painting, bounce houses, booths and so much more entertained the guests followed by an outdoor showing of Boss Baby Family Business movie and glow in the dark golf at the Valley City Town and Country Club for the 9-12 grade students later in the evening.
It proved to be a beautiful evening, filled with fun, great food and friendship in welcoming all back to school for the 2022-23 school year.
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, August 18th Times-Record to read stories like these and see photos from the event. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.