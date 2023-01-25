Coach Terry

Coach Terry (left), Assistant Coach Brandon Bradford (center) and Heidi Terry (right) address team.

Photos by Paul McDonald/TR

Valley City Public Schools has teamed up with CHI ND Violence Prevention Program to implement a program called “Coaching Boys Into Men”. The program teaches young male athletes healthy relationship skills and that violence never equals strength.

Coaches are or try to be role models for young athletes. They play an extremely important and influential part in the lives of young men. In these relationships , coaches have an opportunity to influence young men in a positive way, both on the field and off. That is why the Hi-Liner boys basketball team is the first to use this program.

