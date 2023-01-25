Valley City Public Schools has teamed up with CHI ND Violence Prevention Program to implement a program called “Coaching Boys Into Men”. The program teaches young male athletes healthy relationship skills and that violence never equals strength.
Coaches are or try to be role models for young athletes. They play an extremely important and influential part in the lives of young men. In these relationships , coaches have an opportunity to influence young men in a positive way, both on the field and off. That is why the Hi-Liner boys basketball team is the first to use this program.
“It aligns with our motto the ‘Hi-Liner Way,’ Ty Terry, Hi-Liner head boys basketball coach said. “The Hi-Liner way is being the best version of yourself on and off the floor. I feel this program will definitely help our kids with issues they deal with off the floor and I think it will bring them together on the floor.”
Coach Terry and his assistant coaches have been trained in the CBIM program and recently started the program with their athletes.
Terry feels excelling off the floor is just as, if not more important than excelling on the floor. “How many guys are going to play college basketball or go play pro basketball. Its really important that we get them to be well rounded individuals than just worrying about them winning on the basketball court,” Terry said. “ So I really feel that this will be a good way to show that we really care about the kids off the court.”
Naomi Koch, Director of CHI Violence Prevention chose to implement the program first in her hometown. “I knew that I wanted to implement Coaching Boys Into Men in Valley City first. I was born here and chose to raise my family here. My partner coaches a traveling basketball team that my son and his friends play on and we know how important being a good role model is,” Koch said. “Athletes have a lot of social capital with their peers and looking at the challenges our youth are facing, I knew that this is a program that could definitely make a positive impact on our kids’ future,” Koch added. “I am honored and excited that VCPS agreed to the program and that Coach Terry agreed to implement CBIM with his high school basketball team.”
The Times-Record asked Terry what it means to him to start this program in his hometown. “Man its so awesome because I found out we are the first ones to ever do this program so to do it in my hometown and be the first feels really awesome.”
