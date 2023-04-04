The Valley City boys and girls track teams participated in the Concordia College Indoor Track and Field meet. It was another good meet for the Hi-Liners with several personal records, and some season bests.
For the girls, Karina Olson took first on the 55M with a personal record time of 7.60 to pick up ten team points. Her time is the second fastest indoor time in school history. One other top 20 finish was Chesney Thomsen who was 19th with a time of 8.35. Other notables were Hadely Thoreson with a season best 8.42, with personal records; Maddie Wendel 8.45, Laityn Didier 8.67, Tesa Olson 8.83, Abby Shanenko 8.97, Brenna Storly 9.36, Cierra Pabst 9.74, and Alyssa Wilmes 9.95.
In the 200M, Karina Olson had a personal best 28.25 to take third and score six team points. Kadie Kocka had a personal record 29.56 to finish seventh for two team points. Season Best Hadley Thoreson was 17th with a 30.03. Personal records went to Chesney Thomsen with a 30.23 for 12th, Tesa Olson a 31.20 to take 19th, Dacota Potratz 32.44, Jaissa Lassiter 33.35, Brenna Storly a 33.86, and Alyssa Wilmes 36.44.
In the 400M Greta Goven was first with a personal record 1:04.24 and earned ten team points. Katie Jones was 12th with a 1:13.93 and Victoria Sanchez was 13th with a personal record 1:14.21.
Valley City dominated the 800M with five in the top ten and six in the top twelve. Greta Goven was first with a 2:27.32 for ten team points, Reagan Berg was second with a 2:28.06 for eight team points, Brynn Lueck was fourth with 2:41.07 for five team points and Carly Goven was sixth with a season best 2:46.36 for three team points. Other notables, Tricia Pfennig was ninth with a personal record 2:53.12, Sydnee Ingstad was twelfth with 2:57.52, and Autumn Anderson was 16th with 3:12.02.
In the 1600M the Hi-Liners had four in the top nine. Reagan berg was first with a school record 5:36.75 and ten team points. Brynn Lueck was second with a personal record of 5:46.91 for eight tea points, Tricia Pfennig was eighth with 6:22.48 and one tem point. Sydnee Ingstad was ninth with a season best 6:22.62, Autumn Anderson was 16th with a personal record 7:26.92.
In the 3200M, Cadence Fetsch and Carly Goven finished one-two. Fetsch had a 13:25.12 for first and ten team points. Goven had a personal record 13:48.92 for second and eight team points.
In the 55M Hurdles, Maddie Wendel had a personal record time of 10.04 to take third and earn six team points. Dacota Potratz had a personal record of 14.14 for 19th.
The 4x200 relay team of Cierra Pabst, Brenna Storly, Abby Shanenko and Alyssa Wilmes took 16th with a time of 2:19.25 and earned two team points.
The 4x400 relay team of Reagan Berg, Katie Jones, Sydnee Ingstad and Greta Goven, took second with a 4:37.31 and earned eight team points.
In the high jump, Jovi Borg cleared 4’5” which was good enough for fifth place and four team points. Dacota Potratz had a personal record 4’3” for eighth and one team point. Other notables, Brooklyn Botz and Laityn Didier each cleared 4’1” for personal records and a tie for twelfth.
In the pole vault, Hi-Liners took third, fourth and fifth. Kadie Kocka was fourth with a personal record vault of 6’9” for six team points. Jovi Borg and Maddie Wendel cleared personal records of 6’3” for five and four team points respectively.
Karina Olson was first in the long jump with a season best jump of 15’10.25” and ten team points. Kadie Kocka was ninth with a jump of 13’3”. Maddison Wendel was 19th with a personal record of 12’4”.
In the triple jump, Jovi Borg had a jump of 30’0.75” for third place and six points and Brynn Lueck had a jump of 28’2” for one team points and eighth place.
The girls finished first with 144 points, 26 points over second place Fargo Davies.
On the boys side, in the 55M, Parker Jacobson was first with a personal record time of 6.85 for ten team points. His time ranks him fourth in school history. Wyatt Friestad was fourth with a personal record time of 7.00 for five team points. Aiden Jacobson was tenth with a personal record time of 7.20. Other notables with personal records, Derek Shape with a 7.39, Hayden Botz with a 7.44, Carter Borg with a 7.51, Dylan Hunt with a 7.51, Jake Anderson with a 7.60, Landon Storly with a 7.85, Nick LeMier with a 7.86, Arie Bratrud with a 7.90 and Scot Rohde had a season best time of 7.74.
In the 200M, Wyatt Friestad was second with a personal record time of 24.81 for eight team points. Parker Jacobson was fifth with a time of 25.37 for four team points, and Derek Shape was eighth with a time of 25.45 for one team point. Carter Borg was 19th with a time of 26.32. With personal records, Hayden Botz with a time of 26.82, and Kellen Westman with a time of 27.48.
In the 400M, Trey Cope was sixth with a personal record time of 59.20 for three team points. Isaac Norby was eleventh with a personal record time of 1:00.96.
In the 800M Corben Golovanoff was twelfth with a time of 2:30.48. Golovanoff was fifth in the 1600M with a personal record time of 5:24.71 for four team points. Jack Sorby was twelfth with a personal record time of 6:04.63.
The 4x200 relay team of Hayden Botz, Trey Cope, Nick LeMier and Wyatt Friestad took sixth with a time of 1:45.29 for three team points. The team of Carter Borg, Parker Jacobson, Jake Anderson and Dylan Hunt took eighth with a time or 1:45.65 for one team point. The team of Isaac Norby, Derek Shape, Kellen Westman and Landon Storly took tenth with a time of 1:46.59.
In the shot put, Arie Bratrud, Dylan Hunt and Scot Rohde were fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. All had personal records, Bratrud had a 42’7 throw for four team points, Hunt’s was 42’0 for three team points and Rohde had a 40’3.5 for two team points. Noah Paulson had a season best 31’2. Owen Hunt had a personal record 30’8, as did Landon Storly with a throw of 24’11.
Aiden Jacobson set a personal record in the high jump with a jump of 6’0” taking first and earning ten team points.
Jacobson was sixth in the long jump with a pesonal record jump of 17’5” for three team points. Kellen Westman set a personal record with a throw of 16’1 which was 18th.
In the triple jump, Curtis Rusher had a jump of 25’2.5 for a personal record and a 15th place finish.
The Hi-Liners as a team took fourth with 60 points.
Maple Valley
Maple River Raiders competed at the 2023 Concordia College High School Indoor Track and Field meet.
For the girls, Alexandra Ketterer ran a personal record timeof 9.81 in the 55M, and BriElle Killoran was seventh in the long jump with a season best jump of 13’11.0 for two team points. Other notables for the Raiders in the long jump, Carly Hovelson was twelfth with a personal record jump of 13’1.25, Brooklyn Olson was 15th with a season best jump of 12’10.5, Emercyn Killoran was 20th with a jump of 12’3.5, Aliyah Hannig had a personal record jump of 12’0.
For the boys, the 4x800 relay team of Damien Norrie, Aksel Satrom, Trapper Smith, and Solomon Burchill took fifth with a time of 10:11.64 and picked up five team points.
