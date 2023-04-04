Hi-Liner Track At Concordia 3/31/23

The Jacobson Boys, Parker left and Aiden Right take off in the 55M.

 BRENT THOMSEN

The Valley City boys and girls track teams participated in the Concordia College Indoor Track and Field meet. It was another good meet for the Hi-Liners with several personal records, and some season bests.

For the girls, Karina Olson took first on the 55M with a personal record time of 7.60 to pick up ten team points. Her time is the second fastest indoor time in school history. One other top 20 finish was Chesney Thomsen who was 19th with a time of 8.35.  Other notables were Hadely Thoreson with a season best 8.42, with personal records; Maddie Wendel 8.45, Laityn Didier 8.67, Tesa Olson 8.83, Abby Shanenko 8.97, Brenna Storly 9.36, Cierra Pabst 9.74, and Alyssa Wilmes 9.95.

