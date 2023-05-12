Features Jada Nelson
In this week’s From Then…Until Now series, we have the spotlight on Jada Nelson.
To say that no grass grows under the feet Jada Nelson would be a mild understatement. From the time that volleyball practice begins in the middle part of August, until the last out is made in the softball season sometime in late May, Nelson is a young woman on the go. So let’s take this slow, one season at a time.
No matter what the season, one of Nelson’s prime tasks was keeping the opponent from scoring. Whether it was a defensive specialist/libero in volleyball, a goalie in hockey, or a center fielder in softball, keeping the other team off the scoreboard and keeping her team in the game was a primary function of her position on the team.
Starting off with volleyball, Nelson began playing recreationally, she started playing competitively in junior high school, which is a bit later than some of the girls her age. “I started out playing at the lake, like peppering with friends,” Nelson said. “Then in seventh grade, which is a lot later than most students. They usually start in JO (Junior Olympics) in fifth or sixth grade year.” Nelson adds, “So I started in seventh grade and my love for volleyball grew fast. That was probably my favorite sport through out high school, just getting to be on the court is fun.” Okay, some of you may be asking what peppering is. This reporter knows what that means in baseball terms, in volleyball terms it’s not that much different. You will see players do this when they warm up, especially the setters and liberos. Peppering is a practice session where two players pass, set and hit the ball back and forth to each other using only their hands. And yes, I googled it just to be safe. Now when it came to pick a position to play in volleyball, Nelson loves to hit, but she also knew her limitations. “I love hitting to but obviously my height didn’t make me a hitter,” Nelson said. “I think picking up on defense worked for me.”
As a senior, she was one of the team leaders with 479 digs and added 13 services aces.
She may have played volleyball for fun early in life and competitively later than some, but hockey was a sport she played from the beginning. “Hockey was probably my main sport as a child,” Nelson remembers. “I started as soon as I could because my brothers were on skates so I wanted to be just like them.” Those brothers, Bryce and Corey, both played three years of varsity hockey in Jamestown.
In those early years for Nelson, there was not always a girls hockey team at the lower levels with the Valley City Vipers or the Jamestown-Valley City Prowl. “I grew up playing hockey on the boys teams, and I was always the only girl on all the boys teams, I loved hockey for a while to, but I kinda got burnt out during my high school years.” Before that, Nelson was tasked with keeping the other team off the scoreboard. Unlike her brothers, who were both forwards and liked to torture goalies, Jada was a goaltender for the Jamestown Blue Jays varsity team. Playing hockey, she liked the best of both worlds, “I always loved scoring goals and having that chance up there,” Nelson said. “But I loved being the person in the goal for my team to, it was just more stressful obviously. Although the goals aren’t 100 percent your fault, you feel like it is. Your team is always there to help you. It (the puck) has got to go through five players before it gets to you, but it always feels like it’s your fault. It’s the worst spot to be when you get scored on.”
Nelson played varsity as an eighth grader, in her three years of varsity hockey, she backed up the Anderson girls in goal, first Erin and then Ericka. As an eighth grader she played in parts of two games, saw 21 shots and only let one get behind her. She picked up the win in a 7-0 victory over Crookston January 19, 2019.
In her freshman year, she started the season as the starting goalie. She led the team with a 3.50 gaa (goals against average), save percentage (85.7%) and wins (4). She beat Crookston again, 4-1 less than a year after she beat them the first time. In her sophomore year, she picked up her only shutout of her hockey career, a 3-0 win at Devils Lake, and again led the team with a 3.60 gaa. Oh by the way, Crookston wasn’t on the schedule that year. But she was part of the Blue Jays girls hockey team that reached state after missing the state tournament the previous seven years.
Growing up, she never knew she wanted to be a goalie, but according to Jada’s mom Jess, her brothers knew something. “Since she was about 2 they would strap pillows on her legs and chest and put a helmet on her, and shoot knee hockey pucks at her. There was always a game of knee hockey going on in the living room!”
With Bryce, and Corey being hockey players, and Jada playing as soon as she could, this reporter called the Nelson’s a hockey family. She started out playing hockey when she was 5 since we were a “hockey” family, but nevertheless, she wanted to try gymnastics with her friends about 3rd grade.
After her sophomore year, she made the tough decision to leave hockey and go back to gymnastics which she had not participated in for three years due to injuries. “I did gymnastics for about three years, right at that Washington school age. But then had to get out because I had two foot injuries, I had growing problems with my feet that weren’t getting any better in gymnastics, so I quit that for a while and went back to hockey.” After that sophomore year, with the foot problems better, she went back to the gym for her junior year. And what a junior year it was, “I really loved that last season last year, that was awesome,” she says. That year Nelson was part of another state tournament team. The Hi-Liner gymnastics team won its ninth Eastern Dakota Conference title in ten years and they took third at state with the second best score in school history, only the second place finish the year before was better.
At the EDC meet, Nelson, after a three year hiatus from the sport showed her athleticism by winning the beam with a score of 8.950, which for Nelson, was unexpected. “After having like three or four years off and then being that EDC beam champ was a big surprise to me, I did not expect that at all coming back after so long being gone.”
Now comes the spring, and that is softball season, another sport she has been playing for a while. Nelson has been the starting center fielder for the Hi-Liners for the last three seasons, but she did not start out in center field. Nelson remembers, “When I was younger in like sixth and seventh grade, I used to be a pitcher and then I played first base, but as soon as Hilary (former Hi-Liner head softball coach Hilary Flatt), became my coach, she knew my dad was a good outfielder so she put me out in center right away and got me into that and I have been starting there since tenth grade.” In softball, she found individual and team success. She was part of three state tournament teams, and one EDC championship team. Nelson, who is fast, hits at the top of the Hi-Liner lineup. Last season she led the team in at bats (96), hits (43), singles (38), runs (36) and stolen bases (36). She was second to Bailey Leroux in batting average (.467).
Throughout her softball career Nelson, since she is left-handed and has speed, has been a slap hitter at the top of the Hi-Liner lineup. Run up, slap the ball into the ground and run. Hoping to beat out a throw to first. This year, she is hitting in the number two spot and is swinging a bit freer. So there have been a few more strike outs, but the power is beginning to show. She hit her first varsity home run on May 2nd leading off the fifth inning in a 19-13 win over Fargo Shanley.
If the contents of this article have not illustrated how athletic Nelson is, lets give you another example. She loves Florida and plans on going there to attend college. When she went to visit the Sunshine state last summer, she tried something she never has tried before. “I did surf, and I got up on my first try,” Nelson said. She impressed one person at her skill at something she was doing for the very first time. “The surf instructor that I had was super impressed and he was like ‘well I don’t see that everyday’, a girl getting up on her first time surfing. So I’m really excited to get back into that when I move back to Florida.”
With her high school career just about over, she has a lot of fond memories of being a Hi-Liner, but what she will miss the most are friends. “My friend group, me, Abby and Jo, last year on the last day of school we went and jumped into Lake Ashtabula and took an hour off,” she remembers with a smile. “I’ll be sad moving away from them and not be able to have those experiences and adventuring with them.”
When asked by the Times-Record to describe herself, Nelson replied. “Lighthearted, and always looking for the positive side of things and something to look forward to always.”
Mom adds to that answer, “Jada is kind, caring and very creative and artistic. She is also a respectful, responsible and goal oriented person.”
Nelson plans on going to Eastern Florida State College in the fall. It is a junior college located in Cocoa, Florida which is part of the Melbourne metropolitan area on the east coast of the state. She is not sure what field of study she will get into, business and entrepreneurship is a possibility. But she does want to continue her sports career, maybe. “Maybe looking into some college sports, I’m not sure yet. I may try out for the softball team. You just try out for the team so its nothing like you get asked to be on the team. Its low level college sports, something to keep myself active.” Keeping herself active and staying in shape is something she takes very seriously. “That is one of my main goals honestly. I did take this senior year winter season off. I wasn’t in hockey or gymnastics this year. I was really at the gym as much as I could be and tried to stay active in that.”
Jess says for her and dad Brian, Jada’s successes in sports is not the only thing that they are proud of when it comes to their youngest. “We are so proud of her drive to always stay active. She not only stays busy being in several different sports and an honor student, but is also a lifeguard year round and worked as a CNA at the care center last summer. She also enjoys snow skiing and snow boarding in the winter and being at the lake in the summer.”
Jada Nelson loves to stay active. That seems to be all she has known. “I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have all these sports. I could probably go and make some money at a job, but that is not as much fun.”