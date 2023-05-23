Every EDC match was completed by Thursday, except the VC/Sheyenne match. It turned out to be an exceptional match as the winner would be crowned EDC Regular Season Champions. VC was 7-1 in the EDC while Sheyenne was undefeated at 8-0 before Friday’s match-up.
Results:
VC 5, Sheyenne 4
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool lost to Sarea Gu 7-6(5), 6-1
2. Abby Martineck lost to Alyssa Sommerfeld 6-0, 6-0
3. Kailee Nielson defeated Jayne Thompson 6-0, 6-1
4. Georgia Zaun defeated Shireen Durrani 6-2, 6-3
5. Abby Redfearn defeated Sofie Layfield 6-4, 6-3
6. Skye Nielson defeated Anna Mauch 6-2, 4-6, 6-0
Doubles:
1. Sufficool/Martineck lost to Sommerfeld/Thompson 6-4, 6-3
2. K.Nielson/Zaun defeated Gu/Layfield 7-6(5), 6-2
3. Redfearn/S.Nielson lost to Durrani/Erika Hoy 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
Thoughts:
EDC Regular Season Champions…unreal. After losing to GF Central last week, we knew that to place high in the region that we needed a fantastic week this week. Who could have predicted that these amazing young women would knock off last year’s state champions, the perennial state champions, and then an undefeated team in five days to claim the #1 seed going into next week’s EDC team tournament? What a run!
I have been the head coach for 34 total seasons with the boys and girls and there were two firsts on the day. One was earning the championship. The other was winning a 6-3 dual after dropping two of the three doubles matches. We have been such a good doubles team that losing more than one doubles match has meant eminent doom. Today, we only won one doubles match, but we were able to win four of the singles matches to pull off the upset!
Breck and Abby M never could pull the momentum to their side during a windy doubles match. They kept it close, but never could get over the hump in either set. In singles, Breck came back in the first set to force a tiebreaker against Sarea but fell two points short. Abby never found her rhythm in singles today, but still gave everything that she had. These two leaders up top set our tone and they are great team players that understand team tennis.
Kailee and Georgia had a little slow start in the doubles. We were playing their #1 and #5 players. We played them straight up until the end of the first set when we then started attacking their #5 player. We finished off the tiebreaker to win the first set. In the second set, it was all Valley City as every ball went to their #5 player. In singles, Kailee had the match won in about three games. Kailee ran down three balls that should have been winners for her opponent, but instead she hit winners herself and then was living rent free in her opponent’s head the rest of the match. Georgia had a lot of fun playing much improved Durrani. They had excellent, hard hitting ralleys that pushed Georgia which improved Georgia’s game. Georgia won 5 out of the last six games after falling behind 2-1 in the second set to take the match.
Skye and Abby R came back from a set down in doubles to force a third. Their opponents were on top of the net and played very well to win it in three. Because they played three sets in doubles, they were the last matches on in singles. Abby and Skye both were up in their first sets when we knew we were down 4-3 in the overall team match as the rest had finished. Abby had the first set in control at 5-2 when she started to overthink it and lost the next two games. She regrouped and played consisted tennis the rest of the way to win the match in two sets. Skye won the first set 6-2 and then dropped the second set 2-6. At this time, all eyes were on them. Both teams came out to the court next to them to watch and cheer them on every point. Skye moved her feet more, attacked more, and was more consistent in that third set to clinch the team EDC regular season championship 6-0 as a 7th grader.
Abby Redfearn had lost to all of the other top teams in the EDC in singles - Red River, Davies, and Central. If we were going to win this match, she needed to come up big and she did in straight sets! Without her performance in singles, we would have dropped from the #1 seed to the #4 seed. Her heart and determination were on display as she willed herself to win her match which helped lead to our team win.
With the win, we will be the #1 seed going into the regional tournament. We will play the winner of the play-in match between Fargo South and Wahpeton in the first round of the EDC tournament at Courts Plus in Fargo at 10am on next Thursday.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!
Coach Nielson
JV Results:
Sara Beierle/Madison Nelson 6-0 L
Elle Pederson/Anna McMenamin 6-1 L
Spencer Brown/Kylie Van Bruggen 6-0 L
Jordyn Aarseth/Peyton Lessin 6-3 L
Jossi Zahn/Elly Tombarge 6-3 L
Serenity Rowh/Gabby Wadeson 6-2 L
Daisy Smith/Nelson 6-0 L
Chelsea Urabano/Ella Olson 6-3 L
Faith King/Alyssa Thomsen 7-5 L
Kylie/Elle 6-1 W
Sara/Spencer 6-4 W
Anna/Peyton 6-3 L
Daisy/Jossi 6-1 L
Elly/Gabby 6-1 L
Serenity/Elle 6-5 W
Faith/Ella 6-2 W
Madi/Kylie 6-3 W
Peyton/Gabby 6-4 W
Jordyn/Faith 6-1 L
Spencer/Anna 6-3 L
Chelsea/Alyssa 7-5 W
Elly/Serenity 6-0 L
Jossi/Anna 6-4 L
Daisy/Spencer 6-0 L
Elle/Sara 6-3 W
Sara 6-4 L
Chelsea 6-2 L
Be sure and pick up your May 23rd Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.