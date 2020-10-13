The Valley City High School Student Congress team started off their 2020 competitive season at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Mandan, ND. Student Congress is formal legislative debate in which students debate resolutions and bills that were written by students. Students research, write speeches, prepare for possible questions, and learn the fundamentals of responsible rhetoric.
This season, like many activities’ seasons, has been altered drastically because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Hi-Liner Congress speakers adjusted and had an extremely successful first tournament. The Hi-Liners only took 9 students to the first tournament due to some issues related to close contact. Five of those nine speakers were named superior speakers placing in the top 4 competitors in their chamber.
