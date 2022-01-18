On January 15th, the Valley City High School Hi-Liner Speech Team hosted its annual VCHS Speech Tournament. This tournament was a successful one for the Hi-Liners as they qualified 7 total entries to the State tournament in April. The sweepstakes awards are as follows: Enderlin – 1st, West Fargo Sheyenne – 2nd, West Fargo High – 3rd, Jamestown – 4th. As a team, the Hi-liners do not compete for sweepstakes awards at their own home meet. Both class A and class B teams were present. In the case where 1st and 2nd place are taken by one class A entry and one class B entry, both students State qualify. This is known as an “A/B Split”. “Top Novice” indicates that the student was the highest scoring 7th/8th grader or first year 9th grade competitor.
