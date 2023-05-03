Sixth year state champions and four onto nationals
Sixth year state champions and four onto nationals
The Valley City Hi-Liner Speech team is coming off its sixth straight state championship and now you will have a chance to see what these students have been up to this season.
The VCHS Speech Showcase 2023 will be held Saturday, May 6th from 5-7 p.m. in the Valley City High School Theater.
At the Showcase, the team will be performing some of their pieces from this season and explaining, to the audience, what speech is and what goes into the planning of a speech.
Valley City had four State Speech Champions this year, congratulations to Tucker Johnson, Gabe Herzog, Ben Kruta and Emmy Jones.
Gabe Herzog was State Champion in the Entertain category. Tucker Johnson and Emmy Jones were State Champs in Serious Duo. Ben Kruta was a State Champion in Humorous and Johnson was a State Champ in Storytelling category.
The Hi-Liners had 14 team members named All-State and they had 23 out of 36 entries advanced on to the finals and place..
Following the state tournament, the speech team competed in the North Dakota Roughrider District’s national qualifying tournament held in Mandan recently.
The Hi-Liners had four speakers qualify for Nationals. Congratulations to junior Ayden McPartland, sophomore Leah Hochhalter and freshmen Carter Hass and Abby Wilmes. These four Hi-Liners, along with VCHS Speech Head Coach Abby Ingstad will represent Valley City and North Dakota at the National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament, in Phoenix, Arizona in June.
The cost of the Speech Showcase is a free will donation and money will go towards funding the four students going to Nationals.
