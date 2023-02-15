Special Olympics BB team 2023

The Valley City Hi-Liners jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back on the way to a 42-27 win over Grand Forks at the HAC, Feb. 10.

Nick LeMier picked up a long rebound and went coast-to-coast for the layup to get Valley City off to a 2-0 lead 48 seconds into the game.

