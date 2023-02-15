The Valley City Hi-Liners jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back on the way to a 42-27 win over Grand Forks at the HAC, Feb. 10.
Nick LeMier picked up a long rebound and went coast-to-coast for the layup to get Valley City off to a 2-0 lead 48 seconds into the game.
The game starting run ended on a nice pass from LeMier to Jon Aarseth underneath for the easy layup to make 12-0 with 1:35 to go.
Grand Forks got on the scoreboard when Ethan Johnson scored inside with 1:19 to go in the first quarter to make it 12-2. The Hi-Liners led 14-2 after the first quarter.
Grand Forks got things started in the second when Johnson found Issac Conrad underneath for the easy two to cut the lead to 14-4. But LeMier came right back to give the Hi-Liners a 16-4 lead when he drove the lane for two with 7:30 to go in the quarter.
Seth Breske finished the fastbreak with a transition bucket to start a 8-0 run by the Hi-Liners with 5:21 remaining on the half. The run was capped off by Aarseth with the basket inside on a nice long pass from Anthony Anderson with 2:24 to go.
Grand Forks got back on the board when Kaden Thomsen hit a long two-pointer, just inside the three-point line, to make it 26-10 with 2:06 to go in the half. Ethan Johnson scored for Grand Forks the next time down the floor to cut the lead to 26-12 at halftime.
Grand Forks got the lead back to ten when Ethan Johnson scored inside to make it 30-20 with 4:07 to go in the third quarter.
Nick LeMier scored inside with 12.5 seconds left in the third quarter to make ti 34-21 Hi-Liners heading into the final eight minutes.
Seth Breske started the fourth quarter scoring with a long jumper that barely moved the net as it went through from 19 feet to give the Hi-Liners a 36-21 lead with 5:43 to go in the game. The two teams would exchange baskets the rest of the way and the Hi-Liners came away with the 15 point win.
Nick LeMier led all scorers with 22 points. Jon Aarseth had ten points. Seth Breske had six, Keytyn Lemer had two and Kendra Braton had two.
Issac Conrad led Grand Forks with ten points, Ethan Johnson had nine, Maggie Chalich, Levi Doll, Kaden Thomsen and Dylan Sollund all had two points.
“It was actually really fun,” Nick LeMier of the Hi-Liners said. “I knew a couple of the guys on the Grand Forks team, my friends and I went to Orlando with so I was hoping for a really good game.”
When asked her favorite part of the night, Peyton Elston answered, “teamwork.”
