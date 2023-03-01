Add another state champion to the growing list of Hi-Liner state champs for the 2022-2023 season.
The Valley City Hi-Liners went 3-0 and came away with the state championship at the Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament in Minot last weekend, Saturday and Sunday games.
The Hi-Liners defeated Bismarck in their first game 40-6 on Saturday. Then on Sunday they defeated Grand Forks 23-16 and Belcourt Braves 37-27 to win the championship.
This is the first ever state championship for the Hi-Liner Special Olympics Basketball Team.
The team is coached by Sue Lloyd and Jamie Smith.