Hi-Liner Special Olympics BB Team

Valley City Special Olympics Basketball Team pictured above, l-r: Paityn Elston, Jon Aarseth, Jaxon Horsager, Kendra Braton, Seth Breske, Keytyn Lemer, Anthony Anderson, Ben Sorby, Nick LeMier and Aidyn McCombs. Submitted photo.

Add another state champion to the growing list of Hi-Liner state champs for the 2022-2023 season.

The Valley City Hi-Liners went 3-0 and came away with the state championship at the Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament in Minot last weekend, Saturday and Sunday games.

