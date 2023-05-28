The Bridges Backpack Program / Hi-Liner Pantry will be opening a summer grocery every Wednesday evening starting June 7th and continuing through August 2nd.
The store will be open from 5-7 p.m. in Room #132. Upon entrance to the High School through door #6, take a quick right and the room is on the right.
Penny Peterson, coordinator of the Hi-Liner Pantry and Bridges Backpack Program tells the Times-Record part of the inspiration behind the summer grocery program was that the grab and go lunches, previously available to families during the summer a couple years ago which was discontinued due to funding issues and knowing families might need a little help during the summer months. This will be the 2nd summer for the store, last summer we didn’t know what to expect but we feel it was successful helping an average of 10 families a week and gave out over 5000 lbs of food to families that needed a little extra for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
The Summer Grocery will be located in Room #132 and is open to all students and families again this summer.
The significant items that are available in the pantry are peanut butter and jelly, crackers, applesauce, canned fruit, canned tuna, chicken, vegetables, cereal, refrigerated food items, canned soup, pasta meals, granola bars, fruit bars, and a lot of others items too. All the items in the summer store are easy to prepare, shelf-stable, and very nutritious.
There are no income requirements and no questions asked. All are welcome to visit the Summer Store.
Peterson adds that if anyone is interested in donating supplies you can do so by bringing the items to the Valley City High School, door #6W, on Wednesday nights as well or you can send donations to: The Bridges Backpack Program/Hi-Liner Pantry. Please make checks out to Faith Lutheran Church Foundation with “Bridges Backpack Program” in the memo line. Mail to: Bridges Backpack Program, PO Box 606, Valley City, ND 58072.
