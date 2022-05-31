The Bridges Backpack Program / Hi-Liner Pantry will be opening a summer grocery every Wednesday evening starting June 1st and continuing through August 3rd.
The store will be open from 5-7 p.m. in the FAC’s room at the High School, access available through door #7.
Penny Peterson, coordinator of the Hi-Liner Pantry and Bridges Backpack Program tells the Times-Record part of the inspiration behind the summer grocery program was that the grab and go lunches, previously available to families during the summer, will not continue this summer due to funding issues. She shares that even though that program is not available the community wants to help any family that might need a little extra for breakfast, lunches or dinner.
The Summer Grocery will be located in FAC’s room and is open to all students and families this summer.
The significant items that are available in the pantry are peanut butter and jelly, crackers, applesauce, canned fruit, canned tuna, chicken, vegetables, cereal, refrigerated food items, canned soup, pasta meals, granola bars, fruit bars, the assortment of hygiene products, and a lot of others items too. All the items in the pantry are very healthy, and most of them are easy to prepare, shelf-stable, and very nutritious.
There are no income requirements and no questions asked. All are welcome to visit the Summer Grocery.
Peterson adds that if anyone is interested in donating supplies they can do so by bringing the items to the Valley City High School, door #7, on Wednesday nights as well.
For more information contact the Hi-Liner Food Pantry coordinator Penny Peterson at penny.peterson@k12.nd.us.
