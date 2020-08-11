The purpose of the Valley City Public Schools Hi-Liner Pantry is to help alleviate child hunger through the provision of food/essentials to children and their families at school. The Hi-Liner Pantry is located on the grounds of the school and aims to provide anonymous and confidential food/essentials to our VCHS 7th grade thru 12th grade students and their families in need.
There is NO CHARGE to students and families to participate in the Pantry/ weekend backpack and no income requirements for the programs.
