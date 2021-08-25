The Valley City Public Schools Hi-Liner Pantry and Bridges Backpack Program are available to all students grades 7-12 in Valley City. Both programs help provide food/essentials to local students and families.
Hi-Liner Pantry
The Hi-Liner Pantry provides anonymous and confidential food/essentials to VCHS students and their families in need. It’s located at the Jr./Sr. High School. The Hi-Liner Pantry provides ongoing food/wellness assistance services in collaboration with the Great Plains Food Bank and is open on school days (or other extended times TBA). The pantry has food and essential items available to students.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, August 25th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.