Superintendent Josh Johnson shared the following information with family, friends and guardians of Valley City Public School students...Can you believe it? Only 19 days until the END of this school year!! As challenging as this year has been, we are grateful for EVERYONE (students, staff, parents, and our community) for working together to allow us to be IN-PERSON all school year. Sincerely, thank you for your patience, grace, kindness, and SUPPORT! Below are a few items that have been highlighted for your information. As always, if you have questions, don't hesitate to send an email or call, I will do my best to answer them for you.
NO SCHOOL on Friday
A friendly reminder for everyone, there will be NO SCHOOL tomorrow on Friday, April 30th. This vacation date was included on the original calendar (pre-covid) when it was approved by the school board all the way back on 03/11/2020.
Mask Protocols
We plan on finishing the school year (19 school days) following the current mask protocols. For the past two weeks, our district has had between 3 - 8 active covid cases involving our students and staff. Because we do NOT want our students to be excluded (as close contacts) from school, activities, prom, and graduation, we believe it is important that we continue with the current mask protocols.
Our planning for next fall is focused on returning to NORMAL operations/functioning within our school district. In addition to the elimination of masks and other protocols, we will be excited to welcome back parents and community members into our schools in '21-22. PLEASE help us to finish this school year STRONG and prepare for a new start in 2021-2022!
Educators Appreciation Week
Valley City Public Schools will be celebrating ALL EDUCATORS during the week of May 3-7, 2021. In addition to our outstanding teachers, we will recognize cooks, custodians, counselors, paraprofessionals, aides, administrative assistants, and others during this very special week. We welcome everyone to join us in celebrating all educators at Valley City Public Schools. Special note -- watch for series to print in your local TR next week May 4th-7th
I'm hopeful that you and your family with have an enjoyable long weekend. With only 19 days remaining, let's finish STRONG VC!
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483