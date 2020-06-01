Hello Hi-Liner Families,
It’s been great to see so many of you at our meal pick-up sites and hope you continue to come all summer.
We have made one change to our pick-up site schedule. As of Monday, June 1st, we will no longer be delivering meals at the old ShopKo parking lot. All other sites and times will remain the same.
As a reminder, meals are served every Monday – Friday through August 14th, except for July 3rd . Menus are posted on the Valley City Public Schools Nutrition Services facebook page.