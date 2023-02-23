The Shanley Deacons jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first 3:11 of the game on the way to a win over Valley City in girls basketball at McCormick Gymnasium.
Faith Peterson got the first basket of the game for the Hi-Liners just over four minutes in when she followed a Tesa Olson miss with the put-back bucket.
The Hi-Liners would get the lead down to three on three occassions. First, Peterson hit a three-pointer from the corner to make it 10-7 at the 11:37 mark. Brooke Eggermont got a three-point play to make it 13-10 with 10:38 to go. Then Carly Goven hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to make it 15-12 with 7:37 remaining.
Shanley would then go on a 9-0 run to open up a 24-12 lead. Rylee Seavert’s free throw started the run, then Mesiku Hakim ended the run with a fast-break layup for the twelve point lead with 5:14 to go in the half.
Valley City got it down to nine on a Greta Goven steal and layup and Olson’s free throw to make it 24-15 with 2:57 remaining. But Aubrey Dew ended the scoring when she drove the baseline for an easy two with 33.2 seconds to go. Neither team could get a basket in the final 30 seconds to make it 28-16 Shanley at halftime.
In the second half, Mesiku Hakim made two buckets down low in the first 1:52 to open up a 16 point lead for the Deacons, 32-16, with 16:08 to go in the half.
The Hi-Liners would get it back to ten at 32-22 on a Carly Goven bucket inside. Then Olson finished the fast break with a layup before Goven hit two free throws with 12:38 remaining. That would be as close as the Hi-Liners would get the rest of the way.
The Deacons would outscore Valley City 11-6 over the next six minutes to take a 43-28 lead, the largest lead of the night. Maggie Shorma hit a short jumper with 6:31 to go to make it a 15 point lead.
The Hi-Liners would get it down to eleven points a couple of times in the final six minutes. Olson would get a steal, drive the baseline and score a nice reverse layup with 4:19 to go to make it 43-32. Greta Goven’s free throw made it 46-35 with 1:18 to go. Olson wrapped up the scoring with a steal and layup with 16.2 seconds remaining. Valley City had five field goals in the second half but hit on eleven of 14 free throws.
Brooke Eggermont led Valley City with ten points and added seven rebounds. Faith Peterson and Tesa Olson each had seven points and three steals. Peterson added seven rebounds. Carly Goven had six points and a team high eight rebounds. Greta Goven had five points and a team high six steals. Dacota Potratz added a couple of free throws for Valley City.
The Hi-Liners end the regular season 6-16 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 6-14 overall.
Boys: Shanley 71,
Valley City 57
Shanley used a 7-1 run to start the second half to slowly pull away from the Hi-Liners on the way to a 71-57 win at Fargo Shanley.
Valley City got two three-pointers early on to take a quick 6-0 lead on the road against the Deacons. Aiden Jacobson had the first and Carson Eggert had the second. But the Hi-Liners lead never got above five points the rest of the half. Two free throws by Calahan Burchill made it 12-7 with just under twelve minutes to go in the half. A couple of minutes later, Arie Bratrud scored inside to make it 16-11 Valley City.
Shanley would use a 10-2 run to take a brief lead. Alex Wheelock’s three-pointer gave the Deacons a 21-18 lead with just over six minutes to go in the half. Carver Pederson would counter that with a three-pointer of his own to tie the game back up at 21.
Vuciri Hakim would score inside to break the tie and give Shanley the lead back for good at 23-21. That started a 14-7 run to end the half by the Deacons.
An inside basket by Bratrud would get the Hi-Lines to within four at 29-25, but that would be as close as Valley City would get the rest of the way. Connor Kraft’s mid range jumper would make it 32-25 Shanley and then Jordan Leininger would make two free throws to make it 35-28 at the half.
Hakim’s bucket inside made it 42-29 Shanley with just over 13 minutes to go in the half.
Shanley’s largest lead of the game was 20 points, that came when Wheelock hit a three-pointer to make it 64-44. Valley City would outscore the Deacons 13-7 the rest of the way for the final margin 71-57.
Aiden Jacobson led Valley City with 17 points. Carson Eggert had eleven. Carver Pederson and Arie Bratrud each had seven points. Calahan Burchill had six points. Talon Larson had four points and a team high seven rebounds. Zach Sykora chipped in three points for Valley City.
The Hi-Liners end the regular season 1-21 in the EDC and 2-19 overall.