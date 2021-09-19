HiLinerHomecoming Spirit Week Graphic

VCPS Homecoming Week September 20th-24th kicks off with spirit dress up days...

Monday, September 20th

Movie Day - dress like your favorite movie character!

Tuesday, September 21st:

Dad Day - show us your best “dad” outfit.

Wednesday, September 22nd:

Denim Day - throw on your best all denim ensemble!

Thursday, September 23rd:

Frat vs Sorority - it’s rush week!

Friday, September 24th:

Hi-Liner Pride Day - wear blue and white to show your school pride.

Watch for royalty court announcements and upcoming activities in your Tuesday, September 21st Times-Record.

