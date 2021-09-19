VCPS Homecoming Week September 20th-24th kicks off with spirit dress up days...
Monday, September 20th
Movie Day - dress like your favorite movie character!
Tuesday, September 21st:
Dad Day - show us your best “dad” outfit.
Wednesday, September 22nd:
Denim Day - throw on your best all denim ensemble!
Thursday, September 23rd:
Frat vs Sorority - it’s rush week!
Friday, September 24th:
Hi-Liner Pride Day - wear blue and white to show your school pride.
Watch for royalty court announcements and upcoming activities in your Tuesday, September 21st Times-Record.