Hi-liner Homecoming week is here! Homecoming is always an exciting time during the school year. The week includes themed days for students, Homecoming Royalty, tennis matches, volleyball games, the homecoming football game, and it all culminates with the homecoming dance on Saturday.
Here are the daily festivities for Valley City’s Homecoming 2023.
On Monday, the theme is Farmer vs. Frat. The PowderPuff football game will be held Monday night at Hanna Field at 7 p.m. The junior girls play the senior girls. Admission is $5 and goes toward 2024 prom.
Tuesday’s theme is Celebrity Look-Alike Day. Volleyball plays Red River in the Hi-Liner Activity Center with games starting at 4:30pm and the varsity playing at 7pm. Soccer plays Bismarck Century in Jamestown at 7:30pm.
On Wednesday’s We Wear Pink! Don’t forget your pink on Wednesday!
Thursday’s theme is Underdressed or Overdressed Day. The Volleyball team plays Shanley in the Hi-Liner Activity Center starting at 4:30pm with the varsity playing at 7pm. Boys Tennis plays Fargo Davies at the North Courts at 4:00pm. The Girls Swim team will compete against Bismarck High School in Jamestown at 5:00pm.
On Friday the theme is Blue and White Day! The Pep Rally begins at 2:00pm, where the Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned. The Parade will be going down Central Ave beginning at 4:00pm. Hi-liner football will be going head-to-head against West Fargo Horace at 7:00pm. Tailgating begins at 5:00pm, where the VC Education Association will be serving burgers, brats, chips, bars, and water for a free will donation.
Saturday morning, the Cross Country team will be hosting the Blue and White Bill Jansen Memorial Meet at Bjornson Municipal Golf Course beginning with the Elementary Mile at 10:30am, followed by the JV and Varsity races at 11:00am. The homecoming week culminates with the Homecoming Dance Saturday night from 8-11p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. There is a $5 admission fee and snacks will be available for $1 each. Have fun this week, Hi-Liners!