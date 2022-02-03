Former Hi-Liner athletes and coaches will have the chance to be recognized for their athletic achievements and commitment to Valley City High School. Nominations for the induction class of the Hi-Liner Hall of Fame for 2022 are being accepted until March 1, 2022.
According to Buff Murray of the Hi-Liner Hall of Fame Committee, selection for the honor is based on several criteria, based on whether the nominee is an athlete or coach.
Athletes must have graduated from Valley City High School at least 15 years ago, and should be considered multi-sport athletes. In addition, they should have recognition as an All-State athlete a number of times. The selection will also be based on their high school statistics, looking at records and state championships. Another basis for selection is whether the athlete served as a team captain. The committee also looks at the number of years of participation along with whether the athlete engaged in post high school athletics. National merits are an additional focus for selection.
Read the full story in your Thursday, February 3rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.