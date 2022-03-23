Not long in the wake of the announcement of the resignation of their activities director, the Valley City Hi-Liners will be suffering another loss as head boy’s basketball coach, physical education and health teacher Alex Quist submitted a letter of resignation which was accepted unanimously by the Valley City School Board Tuesday morning.
“I’d like to thank you for providing me my first opportunity to teach and coach,” Quist wrote in his letter. “I was extremely blessed to receive this position right out of college and I’m thankful for you taking a chance on me. I’ve grown a lot and will cherish my time here. I couldn’t have asked for better administrators or a better school setting to begin my teaching/coaching career in. I hope to cultivate a similar culture wherever I end up.”
