Hi-Liner Activity Network

Well all remember the spring of 2020, then entire spring athletic season was canceled due to COVID. Social distancing was the norm. We had to stay six feet apart whether we were in line at the grocery store, the bank,  fast food restaurants, whatever the case may be. Masks were mandatory in certain situations with in-person business was done from a distance, by zoom, or by phone.

Professional sporting events saw no fans in the stands. Games were played at one stadium or arena. The 2020 NBA playoffs were played at one location in Florida.

Recommended for you