Well all remember the spring of 2020, then entire spring athletic season was canceled due to COVID. Social distancing was the norm. We had to stay six feet apart whether we were in line at the grocery store, the bank, fast food restaurants, whatever the case may be. Masks were mandatory in certain situations with in-person business was done from a distance, by zoom, or by phone.
Professional sporting events saw no fans in the stands. Games were played at one stadium or arena. The 2020 NBA playoffs were played at one location in Florida.
When the 2020-2021 school year started, no fans were allowed in the gyms at the beginning, then slowly but surely, they were let back in.
Schools were video streaming events so fans could watch games from a far. Some schools had already been dabbling in the video streaming world before there was COVID.
Valley City Public Schools wanted to have something they could call their own and for the students to be a part of. In the Spring of 2021, the Hi-Liner Activity Network (HAN) was born.
Valley City Public School Superintendent Josh Johnson says COVID may have started the conversation about the network, but there were other factors behind it as well. “The initial reason of COVID was pretty short lived because we were opening up our games to most fans to be able to attend,” Johnson says. “Then it went automatically into two fold, you didn’t have to be in Valley City to be able to follow the Hi-Liners and watch live action. The second part of it, is something Bryan (Bryan Kriewald, VCPS Tech Coordinator) has always says is the archive, the record. To be able to go back for our kids, for our parents for fans in general to back and watch.”
Another entity that was available for video streaming was the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) which many schools in North Dakota had decided to partner up with.
But Valley City went a different route, they partnered with a company called Playsight. Johnson says, “We didn’t want to go that route (with NFHS). We felt that network and stream was a check the box to be in compliance, if you will, to provide that service, that’s why we chose to go with Playsight. We felt that was the best platform out there that was available to us.”
Kriewald adds, “When we first started it was a real uncertainty of will we ever get back (to having fans in the stands). We led that charge of getting fans back in the seats, but it could have been two years, we just didn’t know.” Kriewald continues, “We really had to do something and we had basically two choices at that time. Go with NFHS or go with this other streaming service.”
Kriewald says there was one catch that led them away from NFHS. “The difference between the two is that you don’t own your content on one, so you don’t own your streams. That is all for them to charge what ever they want. We wanted our own YouTube channel to create this digital scrapbook that is a lifetime of videos that our patrons, our athletes. Something that our parents, students and fans can watch 30 years from now.”
The first year and a half, the partnership had its ups and downs. But Johnson, Kriewald and Derek Bear (a 2021 graduate of VCHS and the technical director/adviser of the HAN), felt that Playsight was unable to fulfill their requirements or obligations of the contract so they looked towards YouTube.
“We are basically doing this on our own anyway,” Kriewald said. “We want to put out the best product that we can have and so lets go out on our own and build our own network.” According to Kriewald, the pieces were already there to accomplish this. “We have great partners working on the project, Derek Bear, Paul McDonald, we had good minds doing it. For a small school, I think we have the best channel of any school our size in the state.”
Johnson says “This project could not have happened without the support from the Hi-Liner Booster Club, support from Dickey Rural Network and from Essentia Health to allow us to get to where we are today.” Johnson adds, “That sponsorship support definitely helped us create the foundation of the network and it was wonderful to have those community supporters stand behind the Hi-Liners.”
As good as the HAN is now, evolution and growth are something that they are aiming for, more specifically, getting more students involved. The technology to do more than they already do is there, it is more of a manpower issue. Johnson says students are the key ingredient needed. “I think the other thing as you look forward to this continuing to evolve and upgrade, is to incorporate students. And that has always been a philosophy we have had. We want to be able to incorporate this as part of a class so that we can continue to add to the stream but also add kids to it as well. Currently, senior Jayden Johnson and eighth grader Rayne Nelson are the only two students involved with the HAN.
The possibilities are endless as to what can be taught in a class. Camera operators, graphics, producers, marketing just to name a few.
Johnson says, “If it becomes part of the high school curriculum where kids can explore the journalism world. It can be a work base experience for them.”
There are other school streaming networks that are not associated with NFHS, but Kriewald says there is a difference between those and the HAN. “I think what sets us apart from other school streaming networks is that we stream a lot of sub varsity events. Eighth grade stuff, seventh grade stuff, Thunder football, we try to get to everything.”
The key word in the HAN moniker is ‘activities’. The HAN is more than just sports. “We stream our theatre performances, our band performances. So I think our streaming variety is very equitable.”
Kindergarten concerts, prom, grade school Christmas concerts, Junior High plays, it’s all there. Another aspect of the HAN that goes beyond the event streaming is Coaches Corner. A weekly show where coaches, athletes, members of the speech teams, student congress, actors in plays, the Valley City Hi-Lites dance team come on and talk about what is happening in activity. And not just the High School teams but Thunder Football and Express Wrestling, Viper hockey, those that are the future of Hi-Liner activities.
The best part of all of this, besides being free, is the ease of finding these videos. Go to YouTube, search ‘valley city Hi-Liner activities’ and enjoy. When you subscribe to the network you will get automatic notification that Valley City Public Schools is live from YouTube. When you come to the Hi-Liner Activity Center and Hanna Field, there will be a QR Code that you can click on to subscribe.
Johnson adds, “A shout-out to the sponsors and to all those that were involved from the ground level, like Derek and Bryan, who have really put in blood, sweat and tears into creating the network and getting it to where we are now which is the best it has been in three years.”
