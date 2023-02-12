BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services is urging North Dakota Medicaid members to update their contact information so they can receive important new information in the coming months about their Medicaid coverage.
The federal 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act signed into law in December 2022 requires states to initiate Medicaid eligibility renewals for people whose coverage was temporarily extended due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, which began in March 2020.
Starting in April 2023, human service zone offices will review eligibility for about 130,000 North Dakotans currently enrolled in Medicaid and the Medicaid Expansion program. This process will take 14 months to complete.
To ensure Medicaid members receive information about their coverage during the renewal process, they are encouraged to report any changes to their mailing address, phone number or email address by calling ND Medicaid toll-free at (844) 854-4825, 711 (TTY), or contacting a human service zone office. Contact information is online at hhs.nd.gov/human-service/zones.
“Chances are every North Dakotan knows someone whether it’s a friend, family member, coworker or neighbor who has ND Medicaid coverage,” said interim Medical Services Division Director Krista Fremming. “Encourage them to make sure their contact information is up to date, so we can reach out to them about any coverage changes.”
In the coming months, Medicaid members will receive a letter with information about their coverage. The letter may include a renewal form or a request for more information to determine eligibility, such as a pay stub, latest tax return or unemployment benefits.
Members who no longer qualify for ND Medicaid may have other health coverage options through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Information is online at healthcare.gov or by calling the Marketplace Call Center at (800) 318-2596, TTY (855) 889-4325.
For more information on Medicaid renewals, visit hhs.nd.gov/StayCoveredND. This webpage will be updated regularly with important news, resources and other information. Members, stakeholders and other interested individuals are encouraged to check it often.