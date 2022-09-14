BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Health and Human Services (HHS) agency is inviting older adults, adults with physical disabilities and others to a discussion and listening session on Thursday, Sept. 15, 1-3 p.m. CT, focusing on the state’s progress expanding access to in-home and community-based long-term support services.
Aging Services Section Director Nancy Maier will provide highlights from the state’s most recent six-month report to federal partners on the state’s progress implementing the U.S. Department of Justice Settlement Agreement plan. Maier will also review year three of the settlement agreement implementation plan and will introduce Kayla Trzpuc, the new program administrator of the Money Follows the Person (MFP) program. MFP focuses on helping Medicaid-eligible individuals with disabilities transition from institutional settings to living in the community.
The agenda also includes updates on efforts to expand access to in-home and community-based services, the qualified service provider (QSP) rate study, the QSP Hub and new QSP workforce incentive grants.
There will also be time for stakeholders to ask questions, share concerns and make recommendations about long-term support services and programs.
Stakeholders can participate in the meeting virtually from computers, mobile devices or by telephone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID 286 354 833#. The public meeting notice issued on Sept. 6 includes details on joining the meeting online and is available at www.hhs.nd.gov/news/public-notices.
Individuals can attend in person too at the Prairie Rose Room in the department’s Prairie Hills Plaza location, 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 6, in Bismarck. Attendees should enter through Door 2.
Individuals who need disability accommodations to participate can contact Michele Curtis at 701-328-8679, 711 (TTY) or mimcurtis@nd.gov.
Long-term care options have increased as people’s preferences have shifted toward in-home and community support, and North Dakota and other states have developed programs and services aligning with the Americans with Disabilities Act community integration requirement.
North Dakota provided state and federally funded in-home and community-based services to 3,143 older adults and other adults with physical disabilities in 2021. Last year, North Dakota also helped 88 Medicaid members move, at their request, from nursing homes to integrated community housing with support services.
The USDOJ ND settlement agreement was announced in December 2020 and focuses on expanding access to in-home and community services so that individuals with physical disabilities can live in the least restrictive setting possible. Learn more at www.hhs.nd.gov/us-department-justice-settlement-agreement.