Assisted Living Nurse with Resident Photo

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Health and Human Services (HHS) agency is inviting older adults, adults with physical disabilities and others to a discussion and listening session on Thursday, Sept. 15, 1-3 p.m. CT, focusing on the state’s progress expanding access to in-home and community-based long-term support services.

Aging Services Section Director Nancy Maier will provide highlights from the state’s most recent six-month report to federal partners on the state’s progress implementing the U.S. Department of Justice Settlement Agreement plan. Maier will also review year three of the settlement agreement implementation plan and will introduce Kayla Trzpuc, the new program administrator of the Money Follows the Person (MFP) program. MFP focuses on helping Medicaid-eligible individuals with disabilities transition from institutional settings to living in the community. 

Recommended for you