Adults with Disabilities

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is hosting a public conversation on Jan. 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon CT, to share new developments about the National Core Indicators (NCI) used by the state to measure quality of services and their impact on individuals with disabilities. A meeting notice with details is online at hhs.nd.gov/news/publicnotice.

HHS is using NCI to measure performance and outcomes of the state’s service delivery systems serving older adults, adults with physical disabilities and individuals with developmental disabilities. Advocates supported the use of NCI, and the North Dakota State Council on Developmental Disabilities granted funding for the first two years of North Dakota’s NCI survey cycles.

Recommended for you