BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the Children and Family Services Section has $700,000 available in 2023 for grant funding for agencies and professionals to become trained in and provide approved, evidence-based Title IV-E prevention services. Approved services focus on behavioral health and in-home parent skill-based programs supporting family stability and preventing children from entering foster care. The grants will be open until all funds are allocated or the deadline of Dec. 31, whichever comes first. 

“These grants will help increase services that keep children safe and prevent out-of-home placements as part of our key priority to support strong, stable families,” said HHS Children and Family Services Director Cory Pedersen, “Investing in evidence-based prevention services has been shown to reduce child abuse and neglect.”

