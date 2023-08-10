BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the Children and Family Services Section has $700,000 available in 2023 for grant funding for agencies and professionals to become trained in and provide approved, evidence-based Title IV-E prevention services. Approved services focus on behavioral health and in-home parent skill-based programs supporting family stability and preventing children from entering foster care. The grants will be open until all funds are allocated or the deadline of Dec. 31, whichever comes first.
“These grants will help increase services that keep children safe and prevent out-of-home placements as part of our key priority to support strong, stable families,” said HHS Children and Family Services Director Cory Pedersen, “Investing in evidence-based prevention services has been shown to reduce child abuse and neglect.”
The department is offering both agency and individual grants to enable entities to deliver evidence-based practices and become approved Title IV-E prevention service providers as identified in the state’s Title IV-E Prevention Services Plan, in accordance with the Family First Prevention Services Act. The state has nine approved services and programs
Agency/Organization Grantee is defined as an agency with three or more staff intending to be trained and to implement at least one evidence-based service identified in the ND Title IV-E Prevention Services Plan, in at least one ND community. HHS will award grants to assist with costs associated with training and implementation of the approved ND Title IV-E Prevention Service. No single grant award shall exceed $75,000.
Service Provider/Small Agency Grantee is defined as an individual service provider or small agency with two or less staff intending to be trained and to implement at least one evidence-based service identified in the ND Title IV-E Prevention Services Plan, in at least one North Dakota community. HHS will award grants to assist with costs associated with training and implementation of the approved service. Grant award for one staff is $17,000 and for two staff is $34,000. No single grant award shall exceed $34,000.
Applications may be submitted any time before Dec. 31, 2023, and will be reviewed as they are received. HHS will award funds until the full amount has been allocated or until the application deadline has passed.
Evidence-based programs and services represent the cornerstone of North Dakota’s Family First Title IV-E Prevention Services and Programs Plan.
Approved programs eligible for Title IV-E reimbursement in North Dakota include the Family Check-Up program, Healthy Families, Parents as Teachers, Nurse-Family Partnership, Homebuilders, Brief Strategic Family Therapy, Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, Multisystemic Therapy and Functional Family Therapy.
For more information, visit the department’s website at Title IV-E Prevention Services | Health and Human Services North Dakota