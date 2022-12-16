Movie Graphic

Stop out to the Valley City Twin Theater on December 18th at 4 p.m. to enjoy a free movie night sponsored by Heritage Family Insurance of Valley City.

Toni Seidel and Trent Moritz, Valley City insurance agents, will be on hand to welcome all in joining them for a showing of a well-known holiday classic favorite, the movie “ELF” starring Will Ferrell. The team will also be handing out tickets redeemable for a free small popcorn and drink -- plus an opportunity to be entered into a special gift giveaway.

