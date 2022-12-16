Stop out to the Valley City Twin Theater on December 18th at 4 p.m. to enjoy a free movie night sponsored by Heritage Family Insurance of Valley City.
Toni Seidel and Trent Moritz, Valley City insurance agents, will be on hand to welcome all in joining them for a showing of a well-known holiday classic favorite, the movie “ELF” starring Will Ferrell. The team will also be handing out tickets redeemable for a free small popcorn and drink -- plus an opportunity to be entered into a special gift giveaway.
Heritage Insurance Services is a family-owned company that has 12 locations and currently serves four states including North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona. They pride themselves on their sense of community and often participate in volunteer work, local scholarships, donating to local non-profits, and helping with different community projects. With a wide variety of insurance products available, agents are able to custom tailor plans to you.
Heritage Insurance Services wants to make sure that each customer is getting the best insurance for them and their needs. Whether it’s personal, business, or farm insurance, they have you covered. Planning for the future and making sure you’re covered incase of potential risks, they value their relationships they are able to build with customers.
For more information call 701-845-4186.