Kids are fascinated by these lionesque golden orbs. They’re a bright, golden yellow when blooming, have fascinatingly sticky sap, and when they’re done blooming, it’s more fun than blowing bubbles to poof the fluff everywhere. What’s not to love?
I never outgrew the fascination with dandelions.
Except now, instead of picking them and presenting to my grandmother as pretty flowers, I eat them.
Those beautiful golden flowers are high in various nutrients (like vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, selenium, zinc, and alpha and beta carotenes). Furthermore, it is also high in fiber.
Before you say “yuck!” and toss this aside, dandelion cookies are an excellent way to bond with young relatives: They can help you pick and process the dandelions for baking cookies. Also, for relatives who enjoy canning, you’ll have lots of help to produce a stunning amber-colored jelly or syrup.
