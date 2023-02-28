Predictions of more weather is headed our way, set to kick up this afternoon with Valley City being in the 4-9 inches possible snowfall area accompanied by wind - causing blowing and drifting snow, reduced visibility and travel issues.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
Including the cities of Moorhead, Breckenridge, Valley City, Fargo, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland and Wahpeton
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Not all areas will
receive the higher end amounts, and there will be large
gradients across individual counties. Winds gusting as high as
* WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and southeast North
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Heavy falling snow and
blowing snow will significantly reduce the visibility. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will spread over the area from
southwest to northeast and may not reach Fargo until near 6 pm.
The heaviest rates of snowfall will be tonight.
VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson shares the following message via email with students, parents and staff...
Valley City Public Schools will be using a Virtual Learning School Day on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. After following the forecast throughout the day, we do not believe road conditions tomorrow morning will be safe for traveling. We hope this plan will also help ensure our snowplow drivers have plenty of time to clear the snow before we send students, staff, or parents back on the roads.
A copy of each school's Virtual Learning Plan has been attached with this email. Today, all of your students should have come home fully prepared for a virtual learning school day. Remember, if you have any questions or troubles with virtual learning, PLEASE, contact us via email (see below). We know that virtual learning is still relatively new, and we don't want any of our students or parents feeling lost or frustrated because of technology issues or other virtual learning challenges.
https://www.hiliners.org/staff
(emails for VCPS staff members)
Thank you,
Mr. Josh Johnson
Other Cancellations or Postponements:
Express Wrestling Tournament for Tuesday, February 28th has been postponed due to incoming predicted weather and possible travel complications. Watch for a reschedule date to come.
Barnes County Wildlife Class for tonight has been canceled and rescheduled for Friday March 3rd.
Jamestown Regional Medical Center We’re thinking spring at JRMC - fingers crossed this is the last winter storm. 😊 Wednesday's (March 1) surgeries and patient care appointments remain as scheduled. However, if individuals would like to reschedule, we welcome them to call (701) 952-1050.
Valley City Eagles Club has cancelled Bingo for tonight (2/28).
Valley City Christian School meeting has been postponed for 2/28. Rescheduled for next week. Watch for more details to come.