Downtown Valley City will be rocking for the 2nd Summer Nights on Central event and the band Tripwire from 6-9. That combined with great shopping savings, Farmers Market from 4-6 p.m. and Hi-Lite's Dance Team car wash in Veterans Park from 5-9 p.m. will make for a great night of family fun!
